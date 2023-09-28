Erisco Foods’ Chief Threatens Legal Action Over Negative Product Review

Eric Umeofia, the Founder and President of Erisco Foods Ltd, has issued a legal threat against Chioma Egodi, a customer who posted a negative review of the company’s product, Nagito Tomato Mix. Umeofia voiced his intentions during an appearance on the Arise News Global Business Report show.
Previously, Egodi’s critical review of the Erisco product on social media led to her arrest and subsequent transfer to Abuja, an action that garnered widespread criticism. Babatunde Irukere, the Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), confirmed this incident.
Umeofia responded:
“I am pursuing legal charges against her because I have a conscience. Is she right to falsely criticise my product, and people are supporting her? I have over 3000 people in my factory; indirectly, we are paying 20,000 people. I cannot allow this type of ‘syndicate’ to come and destroy my business.”
He added that he had been producing the product for over a decade and would not let someone tarnish its reputation overnight.
Editorial:
The recent controversy surrounding Erisco Foods Ltd and the negative product review highlights the delicate balance between consumer rights and business reputations. While consumers can express their opinions and share their experiences, businesses also have the right to protect their brand and reputation.
However, how grievances are addressed is crucial.
Arresting a consumer for a negative review raises concerns about freedom of expression and the potential misuse of power. Businesses must approach such situations cautiously, ensuring their actions align with ethical standards and public sentiment.
As the digital age continues to evolve, businesses must adapt and find constructive ways to address negative feedback, fostering a culture of open dialogue and mutual respect.
Did You Know?
- Erisco Foods Ltd is one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous manufacturers of tomato paste and other related products.
- Online reviews play a significant role in influencing consumer purchasing decisions in today’s digital age.
- The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) promotes fair, efficient, and competitive markets in Nigeria.
- Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right enshrined in various international conventions and national constitutions.
- Constructive feedback, even hostile, can provide valuable insights for businesses to improve their products and services.