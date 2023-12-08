Ex-AGF Adoke Granted Court Approval for UAE Family Visit Amid Trial

Mohammed Adoke, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been granted permission by a Federal High Court in Abuja to travel to the United Arab Emirates to reunite with his family. Adoke is currently on trial with Aliyu Abubakar, a property developer, facing allegations of laundering N300 million.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused Adoke of violating money laundering laws by making a cash payment of $2,267,400 to Unity Bank in 2013. Represented by his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, SAN, Adoke sought the court’s approval to travel, citing Sections 36 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution. He emphasised that since the commencement of his trial, he has been unable to spend time with his family members who reside in the UAE.
Agabi argued that family time is essential for Adoke’s physical and mental well-being. He assured the court of his client’s consistent attendance at the trial and his commitment to adhering to bail conditions without any intention of evading the trial.
Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the request by acknowledging Adoke’s compliance with the trial proceedings and his lack of bail-jumping attempts. The judge ordered the release of Adoke’s passport, held by the court’s registry, for his travel to the UAE. However, Justice Ekwo stipulated that Adoke must return to Nigeria before January 11, 2024, to continue his trial.
Editorial
The decision by the Federal High Court in Abuja to allow Mohammed Adoke, the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to travel abroad amidst his ongoing trial is a testament to the delicate balance between legal obligations and humanitarian considerations in our justice system. This ruling underscores the principle that, even in serious allegations, individuals retain certain rights and dignities that must be respected.
Adoke’s case, involving allegations of significant money laundering, is undoubtedly severe. However, the court’s decision to permit him to visit his family in the UAE reflects a humane approach to justice. It recognises that maintaining family connections is vital for an individual’s mental and emotional health, especially under legal proceedings.
This ruling demonstrates the importance of adhering to legal processes and respecting court conditions. Adoke’s consistent attendance at his trial and adherence to bail conditions were crucial to the court’s decision. It sends a clear message about the value of compliance and responsibility in legal matters.
Reflecting on this decision, it is crucial to remember that pursuing justice is not just about punishment or legal procedures but also about upholding compassion and humanity. Our legal system must balance the need to hold individuals accountable by recognising their basic human needs and rights.
Did You Know?
- The Federal High Court in Abuja is one of Nigeria’s critical judicial bodies, handling cases involving the federal government and its agencies.
- Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 and is tasked with investigating financial crimes such as money laundering and embezzlement.
- The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, under Sections 36 and 37, provides for the right to a fair hearing and the right to private and family life, respectively.
- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become a popular destination for Nigerians for tourism and business purposes.
- The role of the Attorney-General in Nigeria is crucial, as it combines the functions of legal advisor to the government and public prosecutor in criminal proceedings.