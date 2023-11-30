Ex-Minister Obanikoro Discloses N1.2bn Airlift for Fayose’s Election Campaign

Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, testified in a Federal High Court in Abuja, revealing the airlift of N1.219 billion to support the election campaign of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose. This operation was necessitated by Diamond Bank’s inability to handle such a large sum of money.
Fayose and his company, Spotless Investment Limited, face 11 charges related to money laundering and the alleged misappropriation of N6.9 billion. Obanikoro, led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s counsel, Wahab Shittu (SAN), stated that the funds originated from the former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd.), and were deposited into the account of Sylvan Mcnamara Limited.
Obanikoro clarified that he coordinated the Ekiti State election activities in 2014 under President Jonathan’s administration. He received a call from Governor Fayose inquiring about funds from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). The former minister denied allegations of personally taking out money, as an online media platform reported.
He further explained that the account of Sylvan Mcnamara Limited, initially opened to address Boko Haram issues in Lagos, was later used to disburse election funds. Due to the bank’s limitations, the decision to airlift the funds to Ekiti was taken as a last-minute solution. Obanikoro confirmed that he handed the cash to Agbele for delivery to Fayose, denying any personal financial gain from the transaction.
The case, presided over by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, has been adjourned until February 27, 2024, following Obanikoro’s testimony.
Editorial
The recent testimony of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro in the case against former Governor Ayodele Fayose sheds light on a troubling aspect of Nigerian politics: the use of enormous sums of money in election campaigns. This revelation, involving the airlift of N1.2 billion for an election campaign, is a stark reminder of our political system’s challenges.
As a society, we must confront the reality that the integrity of our electoral process is at stake when such large amounts of money are involved. This case is not just about the individuals involved; it reflects a broader issue that affects the very foundation of our democracy. Using funds from questionable sources to influence elections undermines the principle of fair and free elections, the cornerstone of any democratic society.
The involvement of a bank’s incapacity to handle large sums and the subsequent decision to airlift the funds highlight the systemic issues in our financial and political systems. It raises questions about the transparency and accountability of our country’s financial institutions and political entities.
As we move forward, it’s crucial to advocate for stricter regulations and oversight in political financing. Transparency in campaign funding is essential to ensure that elections are an accurate representation of the people’s will, not influenced unduly by financial power. We must also encourage a culture of accountability, where public officials and institutions are held to the highest standards of integrity.
This case is a call to action for all stakeholders in our democracy – from the government to the citizens. It’s a reminder that the responsibility of safeguarding our democratic values lies with each of us. Let’s work together to ensure that our electoral process is accessible from the undue influence of money, reflecting the true spirit of democracy.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of Africa’s highest election campaign costs, often running into billions of Naira.
- The use of ‘money politics’ in Nigerian elections has been a concern, with calls for reform in political campaign financing.
- Globally, illicit financial flows in politics are a significant challenge, affecting the integrity of electoral processes in many countries.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitors political campaign financing in Nigeria.
- The concept of state funding for political parties, aimed at reducing the influence of private money in politics, is practised in several countries but is yet to be fully implemented in Nigeria.