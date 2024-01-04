Ex-Women Affairs Minister Tallen Challenges Court’s Ban on Public Office Holding

Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, seeking to overturn a judgment by the FCT High Court that prohibited her from holding public office. The legal action follows a ruling by Justice Peter Kekemeke, which was a response to a lawsuit filed by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) against Tallen for her alleged disparaging remarks about a previous court judgment.
Justice Kekemeke had offered Tallen an alternative to the ban: publishing a personally signed apology letter to the NBA, the judiciary, and Nigerians in two national newspapers, The Guardian and The Punch. This apology needed to be published within 30 days from the judgment date, failing which the ban would become permanent.
In her appeal, submitted on January 2, 2024, Tallen, through her lawyer JK Gadzama SAN, presented 13 grounds challenging the trial court’s decision. The former Deputy Governor of Plateau and ex-minister of State for Science and Technology argued that the trial court’s ruling against her preliminary objection was a miscarriage of justice, citing issues with the respondent’s affidavit, locus standi, and the propriety of the suit despite credible evidence.
The FCT High Court had previously condemned Tallen’s comments about a Federal High Court decision in Adamawa State as “unconstitutional, careless, reckless, and disparaging”. It deemed her call to disobey the court’s judgment as contemptuous.
The controversy began following the APC primary elections in May 2022, where Sen Aisha Dahiru (Binani), the Adamawa APC governorship flagbearer, defeated Nuhu Ribadu. Justice Abdulaziz Anka later nullified Binani’s victory, citing non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and the APC’s guidelines. Tallen, reacting to this judgment, allegedly described it as a kangaroo judgment aimed at marginalizing women in Nigerian politics.
The NBA, then led by President Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, demanded an apology from Tallen for her comments, which she did not provide. This led to the NBA’s lawsuit against her, resulting in the current legal battle.
Editorial:
The appeal by former Minister Pauline Tallen against the FCT High Court’s judgment barring her from holding public office is a significant development in Nigeria’s legal and political landscape. This case underscores the delicate balance between freedom of expression and respect for judicial authority. Tallen’s situation brings to the forefront the consequences of public figures making statements perceived as undermining the judiciary.
While the right to free speech is fundamental, it is responsible for respecting the institutions that uphold the rule of law. The judiciary’s role in maintaining democratic order and justice cannot be overstated, and any actions that could be seen as contemptuous threaten this balance.
Tallen’s decision to appeal reflects the legal recourse available in our democratic system, allowing for the review and reconsideration of judicial decisions. It is a testament to the checks and balances inherent in our governance structure. However, this case also serves as a reminder of the need for public officials to exercise caution and responsibility in their public statements, especially when commenting on legal matters.
The outcome of this appeal will not only determine Tallen’s future in public office but also set a precedent for how the judiciary and public figures interact. It is a moment for reflection on the values of respect, responsibility, and restraint in our public discourse.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court was established to handle cases in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and has played a crucial role in the country’s judicial system.
- The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) is the foremost professional body for legal practitioners in Nigeria, with a history of advocating for legal ethics and justice.
- Women’s participation in Nigerian politics has been a subject of ongoing advocacy, with efforts to increase female representation in governance.
- The Electoral Act 2022 in Nigeria includes provisions to enhance the transparency and credibility of elections.
- The role of a Minister of Women’s Affairs and Social Development in Nigeria involves advocating for gender equality, women’s empowerment, and social welfare policies.