Falana, Adegboruwa Clarify FCT Minister’s Accountability

Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Femi Falana and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa have intervened in the ongoing dispute between Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the FCT.
The legal experts assert that the FCT minister is not accountable to the National Assembly or Kingibe when executing his duties. Kingibe had warned Wike against operating without the National Assembly’s oversight, claiming that the minister lacks executive powers.
Falana and Adegboruwa, however, argue that the minister’s powers are delegated by the President, who holds the executive powers for the FCT, making him answerable only to the President.
Editorial
The recent clarification by legal luminaries Femi Falana and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa on the accountability of the FCT Minister brings to light the complexities of governance in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.
The debate over who the FCT Minister is accountable to is not just a legal question but also a matter of governance that could have far-reaching implications.
The government must establish clear lines of accountability to ensure effective governance. As a unique administrative region, the FCT requires special attention in this regard.
The government should clarify these roles and responsibilities for the FCT Minister and all public officials to avoid future conflicts and ensure smooth governance.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Capital Territory was created on February 3, 1976.
- Abuja, the capital city within the FCT, was officially inaugurated on December 12, 1991.
- The FCT is not considered a state but has a similar administrative structure, including a minister appointed by the President.
- The FCT is home to more than 2.8 million people, according to the 2006 census.
- The FCT covers a land area of approximately 7,315 square kilometres.