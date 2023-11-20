Falana Urges Review of Appeal Court’s Decision to Oust Three Governors

Prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana has called for a reassessment of the recent Court of Appeal judgments that resulted in the removal of three state governors. This appeal was made during his appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially declared Abba Yusuf (Kano), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) as the elected governors of their states in the March 2023 governorship elections. However, the Court of Appeal, in separate rulings, dismissed these governors, who were members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Peoples Democratic Party.
Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, highlighted the distinct circumstances in each state. In Plateau, he pointed out the disregard of a High Court judgment mandating the conduct of primaries, which was subsequently ignored. In contrast, the Kano situation involved penalising voters for the mistakes of electoral officers, a policy Falana deemed dangerous.
He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would address the controversies surrounding the non-stamping of ballot papers by INEC officials, who have not faced any sanctions for these errors. Falana stressed the need for these judgments to be reviewed.
In Kano, the Court of Appeal declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nasir Gawuna, as the winner. It also ruled the Zamfara State poll inconclusive, ordering INEC to conduct a fresh election in three local government areas. Meanwhile, in Plateau State, the court directed INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to APC’s Nentawe Goshwe.
Editorial
We, as editors, believe that the call for a review of the Appeal Court’s decisions in the sacking of three governors is a crucial matter that warrants serious consideration. The decisions of courts, especially in matters as significant as the election of state governors, have profound implications on the democratic process and the rule of law.
Falana’s concerns about the different circumstances in each state and the potential dangers of penalising voters for administrative errors are valid. The integrity of the electoral process is paramount, and any action that undermines this integrity should be scrutinised thoroughly. The non-stamping of ballot papers, as highlighted by Falana, raises questions about the efficiency and accountability of electoral officers and the systems in place.
The Supreme Court’s intervention in these cases is not just about the fate of the governors but also about setting precedents for future elections. The highest court in the land must provide clarity and guidance on these matters to ensure that electoral justice is served and the democratic process is upheld.
We advocate for a transparent and fair review process that not only addresses the immediate issues at hand but also strengthens Nigeria’s electoral system. This includes ensuring accountability for electoral officers and safeguarding the rights of voters. The decisions made in these cases will be a testament to the strength of Nigeria’s democracy and its commitment to the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Femi Falana’s Advocacy: Femi Falana is renowned for his advocacy of human rights and has been instrumental in various landmark legal cases in Nigeria.
- INEC’s Role: The Independent National Electoral Commission plays a critical role in Nigeria’s democracy, overseeing elections and ensuring their fairness and credibility.
- Judicial Precedents: Court rulings, especially from higher courts, set important precedents that influence future legal decisions and interpretations.
- Electoral Integrity: The integrity of the electoral process is fundamental to the health of a democracy, influencing public trust and political stability.
- Voter Rights: Protecting voter rights is essential in a democratic society, ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard and respected in the electoral process.