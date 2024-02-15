Government Halts Prosecution of Sowore and Bakare in #RevolutionNow Case

The Federal Government has officially ended the legal proceedings against Omoyele Sowore, the 2019 presidential candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC), and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (also known as Mandate). This development was formalized through a notice of discontinuance submitted to the Federal High Court in Abuja, indicating the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi’s decision to halt the trial. The notice, filed on February 15, leverages Fagbemi’s authority under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.
Sowore and Bakare faced charges following their involvement in the “Revolution Now” protest rally in Abuja 2019. The case, which has lingered for years, saw a recent turn when Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, expressed intentions to dismiss the treason charges if the government did not proceed. The trial was stalled again as the prosecution sought an adjournment to acquaint the new prosecution lawyer with the case following the transfer of the previous lawyer from the Ministry of Justice. This request was met with objections from the defence, citing it as a delay tactic.
Editorial:
Discontinuing the trial against Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s judicial and political landscape. This decision relieves the defendants and their supporters and raises essential questions about freedom of expression and the right to protest in Nigeria.
The #RevolutionNow movement, which led to their arrest, was a call for governmental reform and accountability, reflecting the public’s growing frustration with the status quo. The government’s response, culminating in legal action against the movement’s leaders, was seen by many as an attempt to silence dissent and curb civil liberties.
As we reflect on this development, it’s crucial to consider the broader implications for democratic governance in Nigeria. The ability of citizens to express discontent and advocate for change through peaceful protests is a fundamental pillar of democracy. The legal system’s role should not be to stifle such expressions but to protect the rights of individuals to engage in them.
This case also underscores the need for a more transparent and efficient judicial process. The years-long delay and the eventual discontinuation of the trial highlight systemic issues within the legal framework that need addressing to ensure justice is served timely and fairly.
Let this moment be a call to action for all stakeholders in Nigeria’s democracy – from government officials to civil society and the citizens – to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards a society where the rights to free speech and peaceful assembly are upheld and protected.
Did You Know?
- Omoyele Sowore is a political figure and the founder of Sahara Reporters, an online news agency known for its investigative journalism.
- The #RevolutionNow movement, initiated by Sowore, aimed at protesting against bad governance in Nigeria, started in August 2019.
- Section 174 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria grants the Attorney General the power to discontinue any criminal proceedings at any stage before judgment is delivered.
- The Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015 aims to ensure that the criminal justice system in Nigeria promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, and protection of society from crime.
- Nigeria has a vibrant civil society that plays a crucial role in advocating for democratic governance, human rights, and accountability.