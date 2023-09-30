Impending Strike Threatens to Delay Atiku and Obi’s Supreme Court Appeal

The Supreme Court is set to assemble a panel next week to address the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi. This appeal follows the duo’s challenge to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment.
They had previously filed 86 grounds of appeal, urging the Supreme Court to overturn the tribunal’s decision. Their main grievances revolve around alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 during the election and claims that President Bola Tinubu was not eligible to contest.
However, the tribunal, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, unanimously dismissed these claims. The justices found that the evidence presented couldn’t substantiate the allegations of irregularities, corrupt practices, and other issues raised by the petitioners.
Despite this setback, both Atiku and Obi remain determined, with plans to appeal the ruling. Yet, the looming strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress threatens to disrupt these proceedings.
Mike Ozekhome, a member of Atiku Abubakar’s legal team, and Kehinde Edun, National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party, remain optimistic. They believe the strike won’t impact their Supreme Court appeal. However, concerns persist about the potential delay this industrial action might cause.
Editorial
The intersection of politics and the judiciary is always a delicate balance. The appeal by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi is a testament to the democratic processes in place, allowing for checks and balances. However, the potential disruption by the impending strike underscores the broader challenges facing our nation.
While the right to strike is a fundamental aspect of a democratic society, it’s crucial to weigh the broader implications. In this case, the strike could delay a significant legal proceeding, further deepening political uncertainties. It’s essential for all stakeholders, from the government to labour unions, to find a middle ground.
The appeal’s outcome, whichever way it goes, will have lasting implications for our democracy. The process must be transparent, fair, and timely. We urge all parties involved to prioritise the nation’s interest and ensure that justice is both swift and impartial.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court is Nigeria’s highest court and has the final say on legal matters.
- Atiku Abubakar previously served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is the main umbrella organisation representing workers’ interests in Nigeria.
- The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is a special court set up to handle disputes arising from presidential elections.
- The Electoral Act 2022 provides the legal framework for conducting elections in Nigeria.