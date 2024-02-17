Lawyer Challenges PSC’s Operation Sans Board

Silas Onu, a legal practitioner, has warned of impending legal action against the Police Service Commission (PSC) for its continued operation without board members since the tenure of the last board concluded in July 2023. Despite the swearing-in of former Inspector-General of Police Solomon Arase as the PSC Chairman by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023, the commission has been left without a board. This situation arose amidst the PSC’s announcement on February 15, 2024, that 171,856 candidates out of 547,774 applicants were shortlisted for the March 5th Computer Based Test for police recruitment, a process overseen by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board across the nation.
In a letter directed to the PSC, Onu highlighted that the commission’s current operation contradicts the PSC (Establishment) Act 2001, which does not envisage a sole administrator running its affairs. He pointed out that the Act specifies a nine-member management team, including a Chairman, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court or Court of Appeal, a retired Police Commissioner, and representatives from various sectors, underscoring the collective management structure intended for the PSC.
Onu’s letter further argued that the absence of a board has left the commission without a legally empowered management since July 25, 2023. He declared an intention to challenge the legitimacy of the sole administrator’s decisions, and the continued operation in this manner at the Federal High Court should the situation persist beyond a 30-day notice period.
The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, could not comment on the matter, citing the need to respond during official hours and a lack of awareness regarding Onu’s letter at the time of inquiry.
Editorial:
The recent developments surrounding the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the legal challenge posed by lawyer Silas Onu spotlight a critical oversight in the governance of one of Nigeria’s key institutions. The absence of a complete board since July 2023 raises questions about the legality of the PSC’s decisions and the broader implications for accountability and transparency within the commission.
We stand at a juncture where adherence to statutory requirements is not just a matter of legal compliance but a testament to the integrity of our institutions. The PSC, tasked with overseeing police recruitment and other critical functions, must operate within the framework set by law. The current situation, where a sole administrator oversees the commission’s operations, deviates from the collective decision-making process envisaged by the PSC (Establishment) Act 2001.
This scenario underscores the necessity for immediate government intervention to restore the commission’s entire board, ensuring its operations are effective and legally sound. The challenge laid down by Onu is a call to action for all stakeholders to uphold the principles of legality, transparency, and accountability. The PSC’s structure and operations must align with its founding legislation to maintain public trust and the credibility of its processes.
As we navigate this issue, let us reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law and the proper governance of institutions critical to our nation’s security and democracy. The resolution of this matter will address the immediate legal concerns and set a precedent for the governance of public institutions in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Police Service Commission (PSC) was established to oversee police recruitment, promotions, and discipline, ensuring accountability within the Nigeria Police Force.
- The PSC (Establishment) Act 2001 mandates a nine-member board, reflecting a diverse representation of the judiciary, police, and civil society, to guide the commission’s operations.
- Nigeria’s legal framework emphasizes the importance of collective decision-making in governance bodies, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability.
- The police recruitment process in Nigeria involves a rigorous selection procedure, including a Computer Test conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) to ensure meritocracy and fairness.
- Operating without an entire board is not unique to the PSC. Still, it reflects a broader issue within Nigerian public institutions, highlighting the need for timely appointments and adherence to statutory guidelines.