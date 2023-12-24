Moghalu Criticizes Media Trial of Ex-CBN Governor Emefiele

Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has voiced his disapproval of the “media trial” of the former CBN chief, Godwin Emefiele. Emefiele, dismissed by President Tinubu in June, faces multiple procurement fraud charges exceeding $1.2 billion.
Additionally, Emefiele is accused of various fraudulent misconducts, including abuse of power during his tenure, violating the CBN Act of 2007, and allegedly embezzling billions of dollars in foreign banks. However, these allegations remain unverified, as the original report submitted to President Bola Tinubu on December 9 has not been publicly disclosed.
Moghalu expressed his concerns on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, questioning the authenticity of the report circulating in the media and on social media platforms. He criticised the leak of such a sensitive report before any official review or statement by the President and his government. Moghalu emphasised that this approach prejudices the rights of the individuals named in the report and is not the proper way to handle an investigation into the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Highlighting the critical role of the central bank in Nigeria’s economic landscape, Moghalu stressed that sensationalism surrounding such allegations could damage Nigeria’s economy, image, and the institution of the CBN itself. He reminded us that allegations are just that until proven in a court of law.
Despite his criticism of the media trial, Moghalu did not shy away from expressing his disapproval of Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor. He described Emefiele as the most damaging CBN governor in Nigeria’s history, particularly criticising his approval of “Ways and Means” as blatantly illegal.
The Federal Government arraigned Emefiele on a six-count charge of alleged procurement fraud. The original 20-count charge, amounting to N6.5 billion, was reduced to six counts, totalling N1.6 billion. Emefiele, the sole defendant in the new charge, was accused of illegally purchasing 43 vehicles between 2018 and 2020 worth N1.2 billion and awarding a contract for 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles valued at N854 million. He was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Lagos and released from Kuje Prison on December 23 after meeting the bail conditions.
Editorial
As observers of Nigeria’s political and economic affairs, we find the situation surrounding former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele’s charges and the subsequent media trial to be a significant concern. Kingsley Moghalu’s criticism of the media’s handling of Emefiele’s case raises important questions about the integrity of legal processes and the role of the media in reporting sensitive issues.
The central bank’s stability and reputation are crucial for any nation’s economic confidence and financial stability. How allegations against a former head of such an institution are handled and publicised can have far-reaching implications for the individuals involved and the country’s economic standing.
Moghalu’s reminder that allegations must be proven in a court of law before being accepted as truth is a fundamental principle of justice. The media’s role in upholding this principle cannot be overstated. Sensationalism and premature judgments can undermine the legal process and erode public trust in the media and the judicial system.
Despite his objections to the media trial, Moghalu’s critique of Emefiele’s tenure at the CBN underscores the need for accountability and transparency in such high-level positions. Misconduct allegations must be thoroughly and fairly investigated, with due process followed, to maintain the integrity of public institutions.
The case of Godwin Emefiele serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between ensuring the accountability of public officials and upholding the principles of justice and fair reporting. It is a situation that warrants careful consideration and responsible handling by all parties involved.
Did You Know?
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the apex monetary authority in Nigeria, responsible for maintaining the country’s financial stability.
- “Ways and Means” is a term used to describe the central bank’s financing of government deficits, which can have significant implications for inflation and economic stability.
- The media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception and can significantly influence the course of legal proceedings through its reporting.
- A “media trial” refers to trying a person or case through the media, often based on leaked or unverified information, rather than in a court of law.
- Nigeria’s legal system is based on English Common Law and Customary Law, emphasising the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.