NBA Advocates for Enhanced Judges’ Pay in Meeting with AGF

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), troubled by the inadequate remuneration for judges across all tiers, has engaged in discussions with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), urging an immediate review of the salaries of judicial officers.
The NBA’s committee on judiciary, chaired by Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), visited the AGF recently, as confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary, NBA, Akorede Lawal. The meeting aimed to advance the association’s dedication to improving the welfare package for judicial officers.
Lawal, in a prior interview, mentioned that the NBA intended to communicate with the AGF regarding sectors requiring reforms, following Fagbemi’s request during a courtesy call from the NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN).
The NBA has been advocating for the “poor” remuneration of judges, among other issues, to undergo swift reforms.
Lawal highlighted that the NBA, even before the matter became public discourse, had been at the forefront of this advocacy since the previous year, submitting a memorandum to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) regarding an increment in judicial officers’ salaries and allowances.
The NBA, through its president, has formally requested about a 300 per cent increase in the salaries and emoluments of judicial officers. The RMAFC specifically requested a memorandum from the NBA due to their campaign in this regard, which was submitted last year.
The NBA continues to engage them at various forums, urging the quickening of this process. Lawal emphasised that if political officeholders could receive substantial salaries and allowances, judicial officers should not be deliberately impoverished.
Editorial
The dialogue between the NBA and the AGF regarding the remuneration of judges is a pivotal moment that underscores the critical need to address the financial welfare of judicial officers in Nigeria.
The NBA’s advocacy for a substantial increase in the salaries and allowances of these officers is not only timely but also essential in preserving the integrity and independence of the judiciary. We believe that the financial empowerment of judicial officers is integral to safeguarding the judiciary from potential compromises and ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to be done.
However, the journey towards achieving this laudable objective must be navigated with transparency, accountability, and a clear-cut strategy that ensures that the proposed increments are sustainable and justifiable in the context of the nation’s economic reality.
The government must strike a balance that ensures that while judicial officers are adequately compensated, other sectors of the public service are not left languishing in financial neglect.
Moreover, the discourse on the remuneration of judicial officers should extend beyond mere financial considerations. It should encompass a holistic review of the working conditions, operational facilities, and overall welfare of judges to ensure that they can discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.
It is only through a comprehensive approach that we can truly enhance the functionality and credibility of our judiciary.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was founded in 1933.
- The NBA played a vital role in Nigeria’s struggle for independence.
- The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) is the chief legal adviser to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
- The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is responsible for monitoring the revenues accrued to the federation and allocation to the three tiers of government.
- The Nigerian judiciary has been grappling with challenges such as underfunding, delayed justice delivery, and infrastructural decay.