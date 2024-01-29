NBA Sues Culture Minister, Music Promoter for NYSC Certificate Discrepancies

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) has filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, for allegedly violating the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Act. The association also seeks to compel the NYSC to nullify the certificates issued to Musawa and music promoter Kenny Ogungbe, claiming their issuance contradicts the NYSC Act Cap N84.LFN 2024.
The suit, filed by NBA-SPIDEL Chairman John Aikpokpo-Martins and Secretary Funmi Adeogun, names Musawa, Ogungbe, the NYSC, and the Federal Government of Nigeria as defendants. The plaintiffs allege that mobilizing Musawa and Ogungbe for national service after exceeding 30 was unlawful and an affront to patriotism. They contend that individuals’ national service and certificates are null and void.
The lawsuit seeks a declaration that, under the NYSC Act, Musawa is not entitled to hold public office in Nigeria due to her alleged violation of the Act. This legal action follows accusations by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria in August 2023 against Musawa for serving as a minister while undertaking the NYSC scheme. Additionally, Ogungbe’s social media post in October 2023, showing him in NYSC uniform at age 53, stirred controversy.
Efforts to contact Musawa for comments were unsuccessful, as her phone was unreachable, and a response to a message sent to her was pending at the time of this report.
Editorial:
The lawsuit filed by the NBA-SPIDEL against Minister Hannatu Musawa and Kenny Ogungbe over NYSC certificate issues is a significant development in Nigeria’s legal and political landscape. It underscores the importance of adhering to statutory requirements and the consequences of non-compliance, especially for public figures.
This legal challenge highlights the need for transparency and accountability in public service. It serves as a reminder that holding a public office is a privilege that comes with the responsibility to abide by the laws of the land. The case also raises questions about the integrity of the NYSC scheme and the enforcement of its regulations.
As the legal proceedings unfold, it is crucial for all parties involved to cooperate with the judicial process. This case could set a precedent for how similar issues are handled and reinforce the rule of law in Nigeria.
The NBA-SPIDEL’s action reflects the role of legal associations in upholding justice and public interest. It is a call to all citizens, especially those in positions of authority, to respect and comply with the nation’s laws. The outcome of this lawsuit will be closely watched and could have far-reaching implications for governance and public trust in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a mandatory one-year national service program for Nigerian graduates instituted to promote national unity and development.
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is the foremost professional association of lawyers in Nigeria, committed to upholding the rule of law and public interest.
- The NYSC Act stipulates age and other service participation criteria, with non-compliance potentially leading to penalties, including disqualification from holding certain public offices.
- Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, is a notable figure in Nigeria’s political and cultural sectors.
- Kenny Ogungbe, a prominent music promoter, is known for his contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry.