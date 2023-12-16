Ohanaeze, Abaribe, IPOB Label Supreme Court Ruling on Kanu’s Trial ‘Unfortunate

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to set aside a lower court’s judgment dismissing terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been met with disappointment by IPOB, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and former Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe. They have expressed their dismay at the continued non-release of Kanu.
In a judgment prepared by Justice Garba Mohammed, the Supreme Court held that the Court of Appeal was wrong in its decision that the trial court couldn’t try Kanu due to the prosecution’s violation of his rights. The apex court condemned the invasion of Kanu’s residence, calling it irresponsible, but stated that no law in the country stops a trial based on the violation of the rights of a suspect.
Justice Mohammed remarked, “If the police should destroy a suspect’s house to obtain exhibits, should that prevent the court from entertaining the offence? His remedy should be the way of civil proceedings. Proceedings can’t be stopped on account of the violation of the rights of the suspects; that is not our law for now.”
IPOB, through its spokesman Emma Powerful, described Kanu’s continuous detention as unconstitutional, asserting that self-determination is legal under United Nations laws and the Africa Union Charter. Powerful also commended the Anambra and Enugu state governors, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and Dr Peter Mba, respectively, for their call for Kanu’s unconditional release.
Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, a former Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, appealed to Biafra agitators for a return to non-violent means of agitation and called for Kanu’s release. He urged Southeast Governors to deny allegations against them and engage in constructive dialogue openly.
Abaribe, describing the judgment as an unfortunate outcome, called for calm and expressed hope that the Federal Government would swiftly release Kanu for national cohesion and unity.
Nnamdi Kanu was first arrested in 2015 and granted bail in April 2017. He fled Nigeria after an invasion of his home by the Nigerian military in September 2017, was re-arrested in Kenya, and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021. He faces charges including treasonable felony, conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, illegal importation of radio equipment, and defamation of former President Muhammadu Buhari. These charges were later replaced with a fresh 14-count charge bordering on terrorism and membership in a criminal group, among others.
Editorial
The Supreme Court’s decision to proceed with the trial of Nnamdi Kanu for terrorism, despite the violation of his rights, has sparked a wave of reactions, reflecting the complex and sensitive nature of this case. The ruling underscores the delicate balance between upholding the rule of law and respecting human rights, which is essential in any democratic society.
The apex court’s condemnation of the invasion of Kanu’s residence is a critical acknowledgement of the need for law enforcement agencies to operate within the bounds of legality and respect for human rights. However, the court’s stance that such violations do not preclude a trial from proceeding highlights the importance of the legal process in addressing alleged crimes.
The reactions from IPOB, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Enyinnaya Abaribe underscore the deep-seated emotions and political sensitivities surrounding Kanu’s case. Their calls for non-violent agitation and dialogue reflect a broader desire for a peaceful resolution to the issues at hand.
As the trial of Nnamdi Kanu continues, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in a process that is fair, transparent, and respectful of legal and human rights. The Nigerian government and judicial system must navigate this case with a sense of responsibility and awareness of its implications for national unity and the rule of law.
The case also highlights the need for a broader dialogue on self-determination, governance, and national cohesion in Nigeria. It is an opportunity for introspection and constructive engagement among various stakeholders to address underlying grievances and work towards a more inclusive and harmonious society.
While the legal process must take its course, it should be accompanied by efforts to foster dialogue, reconciliation, and understanding across Nigeria’s diverse communities. The resolution of this case could set a precedent for how the nation addresses complex political and ethnic challenges in the future.
Did You Know?
- Nnamdi Kanu is a British-Nigerian dual citizen and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group advocating for the secession of the southeastern region of Nigeria.
- The term “Biafra” refers to the secessionist state that existed in southeastern Nigeria from 1967 to 1970, following a civil war that resulted in significant loss of life.
- The United Nations and the African Union have frameworks and charters that address self-determination and human rights issues, often cited in discussions about movements like IPOB.
- The Nigerian government declared IPOB a terrorist organization in 2017, a designation that has been a subject of controversy and debate.
- The issue of self-determination in Nigeria is intertwined with historical, ethnic, and political factors, making it a complex and sensitive topic within the country’s national discourse.