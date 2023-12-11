Ohanaeze Ndigbo Calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release as Christmas Gesture by Govt

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-political group representing the Igbo people, has called on the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a goodwill gesture for the South-East region this Christmas. This appeal was made by the Vice-President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, in a recent interview.
The request from Ohanaeze Ndigbo comes as the nation anticipates the Supreme Court judgment on December 15, 2023, regarding the Federal Government’s case against Kanu. Okeke-Ogene emphasized that the release of Kanu would be a significant step, as previous court rulings had already found him not guilty and ordered his release, yet these decisions have not been acted upon.
Okeke-Ogene highlighted the expectation that President Bola Tinubu would recognize the importance of this issue, not just for the South-East but for the entire nation. He suggested that the President could follow the example of former Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, who successfully used a combination of firmness and leniency to address militancy in the Niger Delta region.
The release of Kanu, according to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, would not only be a significant gesture for the Igbo people but also a step towards peace and stability in the region. Failure to release him, Okeke-Ogene warned, would result in a ‘black Christmas’ for the South-East, dashing the hopes of many.
In addition to the issue of Kanu’s release, Okeke-Ogene criticized the Federal Government for not effectively collaborating with the Finnish government to address the activities of Simon Ekpa and his group, who are accused of fueling insecurity in the South-East under the guise of agitation. He urged the government to explore diplomatic channels to resolve this issue.
Meanwhile, IPOB, through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, has expressed concerns over the recent promotion of Justice Tsammani Haruna to the Supreme Court. Powerful alleged that this promotion might be linked to Haruna’s previous decision to remand Kanu in DSS detention and speculated that it could influence the upcoming Supreme Court judgment.
This development and the impending Supreme Court decision are being closely watched by many, as they hold significant implications for the political and social landscape of the South-East region and Nigeria as a whole.
Editorial
The appeal by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the principal socio-political organization representing the Igbo community, for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has become a focal point in Nigeria’s socio-political discourse. This request, articulated by the group’s Vice-President, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, is more than a plea for an individual’s freedom; it symbolizes a broader desire for reconciliation and peace in the South-East region.
Kanu has become a symbol of the aspirations and grievances of many in the South-East. His continued detention has been a source of tension and unrest in the region. The call for his release, particularly as a goodwill gesture for Christmas, is seen as a potential turning point that could ease tensions and foster a more inclusive national dialogue.
The legal proceedings surrounding Kanu’s case, including the anticipated Supreme Court judgment, are being closely monitored. The outcome of this case is expected to have significant implications for the rule of law and federal relations in Nigeria. Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s comparison of Kanu’s situation to the Niger Delta militancy and the government’s response in the past underscores the group’s hope for a similar resolution through dialogue and conciliation.
The decision on Kanu’s fate is also seen as a test for President Bola Tinubu’s administration. His approach to this issue could set the tone for his government’s relationship with the South-East and its handling of regional grievances. The call for Kanu’s release as a ‘Christmas gift’ adds an emotional and symbolic weight to this decision, highlighting its potential impact on national unity and reconciliation.
The recent promotion of Justice Tsammani Haruna to the Supreme Court, as pointed out by IPOB’s Emma Powerful, has raised questions about the independence of the judiciary and its ability to resist political influence. This development adds another layer of complexity to the case, with implications for public confidence in the judicial system.
The call for Kanu’s release is not just about one man or one region; it is a moment for national reflection on the issues of justice, equity, and the management of diversity in Nigeria. How this situation is resolved could either open a new chapter of understanding and integration or deepen existing divisions.
Did You Know?
- Nnamdi Kanu founded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in 2014, a group advocating for the independence of the South-Eastern region of Nigeria.
- The South-East region of Nigeria, predominantly inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group, played a central role in the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970), also known as the Biafran War.
- Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the group advocating for Kanu’s release, was established in 1976 and has been a key voice in representing the interests and aspirations of the Igbo people in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian government designated IPOB as a terrorist organization in 2017, a classification that has been a subject of controversy and debate both within and outside Nigeria.
- The issue of Kanu’s detention and the call for his release have garnered international attention, highlighting the complexities of ethnic and regional politics in Nigeria’s multi-ethnic society.