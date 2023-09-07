Peter Obi’s Lawyer Warns of Self-Help if Legal Hurdles Persist

Dr Livy Uzoukwu, the lawyer for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, has expressed intent to appeal the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s judgment. The tribunal upheld President Bola Tinubu’s election.
Uzoukwu warns that litigants may resort to self-help if they continue to face obstacles from government institutions like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He emphasizes that this could erode sound electoral jurisprudence in Nigeria.
The lawyer also commends the Court of Appeal for introducing live streaming of proceedings. However, he suggests that this should have been implemented from the beginning for full transparency.
Justice Haruna Tsammani, who led the tribunal, stated that the petition lacked merit. He affirmed Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President.
The other Justices unanimously dismissed the petitions from the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi. They challenged Tinubu’s presidency as announced by INEC on March 1, 2023.
Editorial
The warning from Peter Obi’s lawyer, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, is a red flag that should not be ignored. It highlights the growing frustrations with the legal system and the potential for self-help measures.
The introduction of live streaming by the Court of Appeal is a positive development. Yet, it raises the question of why this wasn’t implemented earlier to ensure full transparency.
The role of INEC and other government institutions in the electoral process is crucial. Their actions can either build or erode public trust in the system.
The judiciary also has a significant role to play. It must ensure that its decisions are not only fair but also perceived as such by the public.
In summary, the warning serves as a wake-up call. Both the judiciary and government institutions must take steps to restore public trust and ensure a transparent electoral process.
Did You Know?
- The concept of “self-help” in law refers to individuals taking actions to resolve disputes without legal intervention.
- INEC was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria.
- Live streaming court proceedings is a practice that has been adopted in several countries to enhance transparency.
- The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is a special court convened to handle disputes arising from presidential elections.
- Nigeria has a history of disputed elections, often leading to legal battles that can last for months.