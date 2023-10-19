Retired DIG Challenges PSC in Court, Seeks Reinstatement and ₦550m Compensation

Mr Moses Jitoboh, a Deputy Inspector General of Police who was compulsorily retired, has approached the National Industrial Court in Abuja, challenging the legality of his retirement by the Police Service Commission (PSC).
Jitoboh contends that his retirement, which occurred before he reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 or completed 35 years in service, is unconstitutional, wrongful, and unlawful. He argues that this action blatantly contravenes Rule 020810 of the Public Service Rules and Section 18 (8) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.
Yohaig NG reports that the PSC had previously announced the retirement of Jitoboh and three other officers on August 28, 2023. The decision was based on a police tradition that mandates the retirement of senior officers when a junior officer is promoted above them to prevent ‘status reversal’. Jitoboh is seeking ₦500 billion in general damages for the undue embarrassment caused by his alleged termination, portraying him as disloyal.
Additionally, he is demanding ₦50 million for the cost of the ongoing legal action. Jitoboh asserts that he will remain a police officer until June 10, 2029, when he will have completed 35 years in service. He is also claiming entitlement to his salaries and other benefits.
Editorial:
The case brought forward by Mr Moses Jitoboh highlights the complexities and challenges faced by public servants in the line of duty. While traditions and protocols are essential in maintaining order and hierarchy within institutions, they must not infringe on the rights and entitlements of individuals.
The situation underscores the need for clear, fair, and transparent policies that protect the interests of all stakeholders.
Jitoboh’s quest for justice is not just about personal vindication but also about setting a precedent for future cases. It’s a call for institutions to be more accountable and to ensure that their actions are always grounded in legality and fairness. As the case unfolds, it will be crucial to strike a balance between upholding institutional traditions and safeguarding individual rights.
Did You Know?
- The Police Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of police officers in Nigeria.
- The National Industrial Court in Abuja is a specialised court that handles labour and employment-related matters.
- The Nigeria Police Force is one of the oldest and largest police forces in Africa, established in 1930.
- ‘Status reversal’ in the police force refers to a situation where a junior officer is promoted above a senior officer, leading to a change in their hierarchical positions.
- The Nigeria Police Act, 2020, provides the legal framework for the organisation, administration, and management of the Nigeria Police Force.