Rivers Elders Challenge Fubara’s Budget Redo in Court

In Rivers State, a group of elders has filed an ex parte motion to prevent Governor Siminalaye Fubara from representing the 2024 budget to the state House of Assembly. In December, Fubara presented an N800bn budget to a faction of four lawmakers, which was passed and signed into law. The Assembly became divided following an attempt by 27 pro-Wike lawmakers to impeach Fubara, leading to the destruction of the Assembly complex in October.
The political rift between Fubara and his mentor, Wike, escalated, prompting President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in December. An eight-point resolution was signed in Abuja, including a clause for Fubara to represent the budget to pro-Wike lawmakers. However, the Rivers elders criticized this resolution, deeming it biased against Fubara and unconstitutional.
Their lawsuit names President Tinubu, the Attorney General of the Federation, Fubara, the Rivers Assembly, its Speaker, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as defendants. The plaintiffs, including prominent local figures, previously considered the Abuja peace agreement unconstitutional. They now seek to prevent the 27 defected lawmakers from participating in the Assembly’s plenary and passing another 2024 budget.
Meanwhile, adhering to the Abuja resolution, the Rivers Assembly re-screened and confirmed ten pro-Wike commissioners who had resigned from Fubara’s cabinet. The Speaker, however, expressed frustration over Fubara’s lack of response to Assembly correspondences, warning of potential rejection of future communications from the governor.
Editorial
As keen observers of Nigeria’s political landscape, we find the unfolding drama in Rivers State both intriguing and concerning. The recent legal challenge by the state’s elders against Governor Fubara’s budget re-presentation is a testament to the region’s deep political divisions and the complexities of governance. The involvement of President Tinubu in mediating the dispute, resulting in the Abuja resolution, highlights the intricate interplay of political power and influence in Nigeria.
The elders’ move to legally contest the re-presentation of the budget, citing constitutional grounds, underscores the importance of adhering to legal frameworks in governance. It also reflects a broader struggle for political control and accountability within the state. The division within the Rivers State Assembly, exacerbated by the impeachment attempt against Governor Fubara, reveals the fragility of political alliances and the volatility of regional politics.
This situation in Rivers State serves as a crucial reminder of the need for political leaders to prioritize the interests of their constituents over personal or factional agendas. The legal battle and the ongoing political tussle should prompt a reflection on the mechanisms of conflict resolution and the role of external intervention in local political disputes. Monitoring how these developments impact governance and public trust in the state will be essential as the situation evolves.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, created in 1967, is one of Nigeria’s 36 states located in the southern part of the country.
- The state is named after the many rivers that border its territory.
- Rivers State is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the famous annual Port Harcourt Carnival.
- The state plays a significant role in Nigeria’s oil industry, being one of the country’s largest crude oil producers.
- The Rivers State House of Assembly consists of 32 members representing various constituencies within the state.