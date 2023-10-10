Ruling on Ondo Deputy Governor’s Withdrawal Application Set for October 16

The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled October 16 to rule on the application submitted by Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, seeking to withdraw his case against the state House of Assembly and others.
Aiyedatiwa, through a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023, had initially sued several entities, including the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services, the state governor, and the Chief Judge of Ondo State.
His initial request was for an interim injunction to prevent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his associates from hindering his duties as deputy governor.
During the Monday proceedings, Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, informed the court about a Reconciliation Committee, established by APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on October 6, 2023, intended to mediate the dispute between some parties involved in the suit.
Adegboruwa expressed concern that continuing with court proceedings might interfere with the party’s reconciliation efforts. He also mentioned a petition against the presiding judge, sent to the National Judicial Council by the Ondo Assembly on October 3, 2023, and suggested waiting for the NJC’s action before proceeding with the case.
Editorial
The unfolding legal drama involving the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and various state entities underscores a broader narrative of political discord and legal entanglements within the state’s leadership.
The decision to withdraw the case, amidst the establishment of a Reconciliation Committee, highlights a preference for internal resolution mechanisms within political parties, which, while commendable, also raises questions about the efficacy and impartiality of such approaches.
Such reconciliation efforts must be not merely symbolic but rooted in genuine attempts to resolve underlying issues and foster a conducive environment for effective governance.
The legal tussles and internal disputes within the political leadership not only divert resources and attention away from governance but also project an image of instability that could potentially deter investments and undermine public confidence in the leadership.
As we await the court’s ruling on the withdrawal application, we hope that the reconciliation efforts yield tangible outcomes that will enhance political stability and foster a climate of cooperation and effective governance within the state.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, often referred to as the “Sunshine State”, is located in the southwestern region of Nigeria and is known for its rich cultural heritage and agricultural prowess.
- The Federal High Court, where the case is being heard, has jurisdiction across Nigeria and is primarily responsible for hearing matters related to federal laws and international treaties.
- The National Judicial Council (NJC) is a federal executive body in Nigeria which recommends judges for appointment and discipline.
- Political disputes involving state governors and their deputies are not uncommon in Nigeria and have sometimes led to political realignments and defections.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC), to which Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa belongs, is one of the two major political parties in Nigeria and was formed in 2013.