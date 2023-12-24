Serap Takes Legal Action Against Nnpc For Non Disclosure Of Oil Revenues

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has initiated a lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. The legal action, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, addresses the NNPC’s failure to disclose details of Nigeria’s daily oil production, exportation, and the total revenues generated since the removal of the petrol subsidy in May 2023.
Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi had raised concerns about the NNPC’s insufficient foreign exchange remittances to the treasury despite the subsidy removal, leading to questions about the whereabouts of the funds.
SERAP’s lawsuit seeks a court order (mandamus) compelling the NNPC to disclose daily oil production and export figures, total revenue generated, and details of the N11 trillion subsidy payments made from 1999 to May 2023. The organisation argues that this information has a legitimate public interest and that the NNPC is legally responsible for disclosing these details for transparency and accountability in the oil sector.
The failure to provide this information, according to SERAP, violates the Nigerian Constitution, the Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Transparency in this matter is crucial to ensure that revenues from Nigeria’s oil production are not misappropriated and to bolster public confidence that these funds are used for the benefit of Nigerians.
The suit, filed by SERAP lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare and Andrew Nwankwo, emphasises transparency and accountability in managing Nigeria’s oil resources. It highlights the widespread corruption in the oil sector and the importance of combating it to alleviate poverty and fulfil the government’s human rights and anti-corruption obligations.
No hearing date has been set for the lawsuit.
Editorial
The recent lawsuit filed by SERAP against the NNPC over its failure to disclose oil production and revenue details is a significant step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s oil sector. This legal action is not just about obtaining figures; it’s about reinforcing the principles of good governance and the right of citizens to know how their natural resources are managed.
The NNPC’s reluctance or inability to provide this information raises serious concerns about managing Nigeria’s oil wealth. For decades, the oil sector has been shrouded in secrecy, with allegations of corruption and mismanagement. The lack of transparency has fostered a culture of impunity and deprived Nigerians of the benefits that should accrue from their rich natural resources.
This lawsuit reminds us that public institutions, especially those managing critical sectors like oil, are accountable to the people. The NNPC’s disclosure of these details is not just a legal obligation but a moral one, essential for building trust between the government and its citizens.
As we await the outcome of this legal battle, it’s crucial to reflect on the broader implications of this issue. Transparency in the oil sector is a cornerstone for economic development, poverty alleviation, and social justice. It’s about ensuring that Nigeria’s oil wealth translates into tangible benefits for its people, not just a select few.
The fight against corruption in the oil sector is a fight for the future of Nigeria. It’s about creating a fairer society where resources are used for the common good. This lawsuit could catalyse change, paving the way for a more transparent, accountable, and equitable management of Nigeria’s oil resources.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth-largest in the world, with the petroleum sector accounting for a significant portion of the government’s revenue.
- Issues of corruption, environmental degradation, and militant attacks on oil facilities have plagued the Nigerian oil industry.
- The Niger Delta, Nigeria’s central oil-producing region, has experienced severe environmental damage due to oil spills and gas flaring.
- Nigeria’s oil sector contributes about 9% to its GDP despite it heavily relying on this sector for government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.
- The Petroleum Industry Act passed in 2021, aims to overhaul the Nigerian oil industry, addressing issues like governance, environmental concerns, and host community benefits.