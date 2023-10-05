Supreme Court’s Reluctance on New Evidence in Certificate Saga

A former Chairman of the Section of Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL), Monday Ubani, has expressed that the Supreme Court is typically hesitant to admit new evidence in an appeal. This comes in light of the appeal of the presidential election petition tribunal’s judgment.
Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, initiated a case in the United States. He sought the release of President Bola Tinubu’s certificate from Chicago State University, suspecting that the certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) might not be genuine.
Ubani, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, highlighted that the admissibility of new evidence by appellate courts is a rarity, especially if the evidence was accessible during the initial process.
He stated, “The Supreme Court will never, even the Court of Appeal will not admit fresh evidence because their job is to review the decision of the court below and not to now evaluate any evidence.”
However, he noted that under special circumstances, such as when the evidence was not available at the time of filing, it might be considered.
Despite resistance from President Tinubu’s legal team, a US court has ordered CSU to release the President’s academic records to Atiku for his Supreme Court appeal.
Ubani pointed out that Atiku’s legal team would need to present a compelling case to the Supreme Court to admit the new evidence in the appeal of the election tribunal judgment. The court, he said, would exercise discretionary power in deciding whether or not to admit the fresh evidence, especially as it will likely be contested by Tinubu’s team.
Editorial
In the unfolding drama of certificate controversies and legal battles, the Nigerian political arena once again finds itself entwined in a web of legitimacy questions and judicial processes.
The recent developments, where Atiku Abubakar seeks to unveil the authenticity of President Bola Tinubu’s academic credentials, underscore a persistent issue in our political landscape: the question of transparency and authenticity in the credentials of our leaders.
We believe that the pursuit of truth, especially regarding the qualifications of those in power, is paramount.
The Supreme Court, known for its reluctance to admit fresh evidence, especially in appeals, is now under the spotlight, holding a significant piece of the puzzle that could influence the political narrative. We opine that the judiciary must navigate these waters with utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law, ensuring that justice is not only done but is seen to be done.
The legal teams, while battling in the courtroom, must also remember that beyond the legal jargon and technicalities, the essence of this battle is rooted in the pursuit of transparency, accountability, and the upholding of democratic values.
In this saga, the role of the judiciary, the legal teams, and indeed, every stakeholder, is not merely to win a legal battle but to contribute to the strengthening of our democratic institutions and values.
The outcome of this case will not only write a chapter in our political history but will also send a message to future leaders and the electorate about our collective stance on transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in our nation.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in Nigeria and was established immediately after independence in 1960.
- Atiku Abubakar, involved in the current certificate controversy, served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007.
- Bola Tinubu, whose certificate is under scrutiny, was the Governor of Lagos State from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organizing elections in Nigeria and was established in 1998.
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), of which Monday Ubani is a member, is a non-profit, umbrella professional association of all lawyers admitted to the bar in Nigeria. It is engaged in the promotion and protection of human rights, the rule of law, and good governance in Nigeria.