The Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) addresses the public uproar over their watermark on the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgment copies. Critics on social media had alleged foul play.
TPLT coordinator, Babatunde Ogala, dismisses these allegations. He states that the watermark was added after obtaining the judgment from the Court of Appeal. This was done before circulating the copies to their team members.
Ogala explains that the watermark was for internal identification. He adds that the Certified True Copy obtained from the court registry does not contain the watermark.
The PDP’s legal team also collected a copy of the judgment. Ogala emphasizes that their copy is identical to the one obtained by TPLT, sans watermark.
Editorial
The controversy surrounding the watermark on the PEPT judgment copies by the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team is a reflection of the heightened political tensions in Nigeria. While the team’s clarification puts to rest any allegations of impropriety, it also raises questions about transparency in the legal process.
The quick response from TPLT coordinator Babatunde Ogala is commendable. However, it highlights the need for clear communication channels between legal teams and the public to avoid such misunderstandings in the future.
The presence of the watermark, though explained, still leaves room for public skepticism. It is crucial for legal teams to exercise caution in handling sensitive documents, especially those that have a bearing on the nation’s political landscape.
Did You Know?
- The Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT) is a special court set up to handle disputes arising from presidential elections in Nigeria.
- Watermarking is a common practice for identifying and securing documents but can be controversial when applied to legal or official papers.
- Babatunde Ogala, the coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, is a seasoned lawyer with years of experience in the legal field.
- The Court of Appeal in Nigeria is the second-highest court in the judicial hierarchy, just below the Supreme Court.
- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is one of the two major political parties in Nigeria, the other being the All Progressives Congress (APC).