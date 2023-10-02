Two Ex-Policemen Acquitted of Manslaughter in Lagos Court

The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has delivered a verdict in favour of two former policemen. Sergeant Segun Okun and Corporal Adekunle Oluwarotimi were previously dismissed and faced manslaughter charges. They were accused of the fatal shooting of Emeli Azuike in 2018.
Justice Modupe Nico-Clay ruled that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence. The incident took place at Ilusun Street, Mosafejo in the Amukoko area of Lagos. Another individual, Chima Gideon, was reportedly injured in the event.
The Lagos State Police Command had earlier dismissed the officers in January 2018. This followed an orderly room trial where they were found guilty of violating police engagement rules.
Editorial:
The acquittal of the two former policemen underscores the essence of due process in our judicial system. Every individual, regardless of their profession, is entitled to a fair trial. The loss of life is always tragic, and justice must be pursued. However, it’s paramount that the accused are tried based on concrete evidence.
This case highlights the complexities of the judicial process. It serves as a reminder of the importance of evidence in determining guilt or innocence. For justice to be both swift and fair, collaboration between the police and judiciary is essential.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos State High Court is a superior court of record in Nigeria.
- Manslaughter differs from murder, primarily due to the absence of premeditation.
- The Nigeria Police Force has specific rules and guidelines for its officers.
- An orderly room trial is an internal disciplinary procedure within the police force.
- Lagos State is Nigeria’s commercial hub and one of its most densely populated regions.