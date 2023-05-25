Controversial Executive Pension Bill Passed by Benue Assembly Following Payment of Salary Arrears

- The Benue State House of Assembly passes the contentious executive pension bill after receipt of three months’ salary arrears and overhead from the state government.
- This bill has been criticized for potentially awarding excessive gratuities, pensions, and benefits to former governors and their deputies.
- Despite its controversial nature, the bill was approved with substantial modifications.
News Story
The Benue State House of Assembly nodded to Thursday’s much-debated executive pension bill following the state government’s clearance of three months’ salary arrears and overhead.
The legislators had previously suspended sitting in response to the state government’s failure to pay six months’ salary arrears and three months’ overhead. But, according to an anonymous legislator, they decided not to approve the controversial bill until their dues were paid.
The pension bill seeks to grant exorbitant gratuities, pensions, and other benefits to former governors and their deputies. These perks include providing the governor with a permanent residence in any location of their choice in the country, supplying four new cars every four years for former governors and two for former deputy governors, and covering the cost of six personal staff for former governors and three for former deputies.
The bill also offers free medical treatment for past governors, their spouses, and up to four underage children.
However, after receiving an alert for the overdue payments on Thursday, the legislators convened a plenary session during which the bill was passed, albeit with significant adjustments.
“Yes, the house passed the bill just now, but we substantially reduced its contents. The four cars for governors were reduced to two, and the two cars for deputies were reduced to one. We also removed the provision for providing accommodation to past governors at any location of their choice and restricted the number of annual medical trips abroad from twice to once,” explained the house’s minority leader, Bem Ngutyo.
Tertsea Gbisea, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, confirmed the bill’s passage but indicated that “extensive changes” had been made. The adjustments considered the state’s dire financial situation.
Editorial
Understanding the Controversy: The Executive Pension Bill in Benue
The recent passage of the executive pension bill by the Benue State House of Assembly marks a pivotal moment in the state’s legislative history.
Although controversial, the bill brings critical questions about the fair compensation of public officials, the judicious use of state resources, and the balance of power between the electorate and their representatives.
The bill had been criticized for providing overly generous gratuities, pensions, and benefits to former governors and their deputies. While it is crucial to ensure that these public officials are adequately compensated for their service, it is equally essential to ensure that these provisions do not become a burden on the state’s resources or a tool for unjust enrichment.
The adjustments made to the bill by the lawmakers – reducing the number of cars for former governors and deputies, removing the provision for providing accommodation at any place of their choice, and limiting the number of medical trips abroad – suggest a willingness to listen to the people’s concerns and act in the best interests of the state.
However, the circumstances surrounding the bill’s passage raise questions about the power dynamics within the state’s political landscape. The fact that the bill was only passed after the lawmakers received their overdue salary and overhead payments is concerning.
It indicates a potential politicization of the legislative process, whereby lawmakers could withhold their duties until their demands are met.
Therefore, as the people of Benue navigate the implications of this new law, it is crucial to keep the conversation alive and push for more transparency and accountability from their representatives.