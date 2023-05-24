Ondo Assembly Passes 63 Bills Including “Positively Controversial” Anti-Grazing and Amotekun Laws

Article Summary
- The Ondo State House of Assembly announces the passage of 63 bills into law over the past four years.
- Among the passed laws are the anti-grazing law and the bill establishing the Amotekun Corps, both described as “positively controversial”.
- Assembly’s Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Gbenga Omole, praises Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s legal prowess in ensuring the controversial bills passed despite significant opposition.
- The Assembly admits facing financial constraints, which have hindered lawmakers from carrying out specific functions.
- Despite being passed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, legislative financial autonomy remains unimplemented.
News Story
As the 9th Assembly prepares to close, the Ondo State House of Assembly reveals its productive legislative run over the last four years, successfully passing 63 bills into law. The Assembly acknowledges specific laws as having stirred public interest, naming the anti-grazing law and the Amotekun Corps bill “positively controversial.”
In a media engagement at the Assembly complex in Akure, the House Committee on Information Chairman, Mr Gbenga Omole, discusses the legislative process, noting the intense debates and arguments preceding the passing of each bill.
He cites laws such as increasing the retirement age for university staff, establishing the Ondo State Security Agency and Amotekun Corps, and a law regulating livestock rearing and establishing ranches among the significant legislations.
Mr Omole credits these laws for improving the socio-economic status of the people of Ondo State, providing comfort and promoting general well-being.
“Some of these laws have undoubtedly offered succour to our people,” he said, adding,
“The anti-grazing law and the Amotekun Corps bill, especially, became a national discourse. It seemed at one point that nothing would come of them. But, kudos to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who legally ensured the bills sailed through despite opposition.”
However, the Assembly admits to financial challenges that have impeded lawmakers’ performance in their respective constituencies.
According to Omole, the financial autonomy granted to the Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to be actualised, limiting the potential impact of the Assembly’s legislative efforts.
Editorial
A Step Forward Amid Controversy: Ondo’s Legislative Successes and Challenges
The Ondo State House of Assembly’s announcement of having passed 63 bills into law over the past four years is an achievement worthy of applause. Among these laws, the anti-grazing law and the Amotekun Corps bill are notably hailed as “positively controversial”, stirring national discourse and underlining the importance of legislative prowess in a democracy.
These bills reflect the Assembly’s commitment to addressing complex problems such as community security and livestock management, which have long triggered social discord.
While controversy and public debates are inherent parts of a functioning democracy, enacting these laws shows the Assembly’s dedication to serving the interest of Ondo State’s populace and advancing its socio-economic well-being.
Yet, while praising the Assembly’s accomplishments, we must also confront the financial constraints facing lawmakers, which have limited their functional capacities. It is a matter of concern that the legislative financial autonomy, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, remains a mere paper enactment.
It is urgent that those in power work towards making this a reality, ensuring that lawmakers are empowered to fulfil their mandate effectively.
As readers, staying informed and vocal about such matters is crucial.
Be proactive, engage in public discourse, and hold those in power accountable. While appreciating progress, demand that the promise of legislative autonomy is fully actualised, leading to a more robust democracy and better governance in Ondo State and Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, also known as the Sunshine State, is one of Nigeria’s 36 states and was created on 3rd February 1976.
- “Amotekun” translates to “Leopard” in the Yoruba language. The Amotekun Corps is a security outfit based in all six states of South-West Nigeria, created to tackle crime.
- The anti-grazing law responds to the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria. It seeks to control the rearing and grazing of livestock and prevent the destruction of farms.
