Senate Adjusts Rules, Limits Leadership Bids to Experienced Senators

The Senate has implemented a change in its rules, now preventing first-time senators from contesting for the positions of Senate President and Deputy Senate President. This change, involving the amendment of 3 Section 2 and Sub-sections 1, 2, and 3, was initiated through a motion by Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.
His motion was titled, “Amendment of the Standing Orders of the Senate under Order 109 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022.”
In a previous contest, Akpabio emerged as the Senate President, with former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, a first-time senator, also vying for the position. The Senate rule book now dictates that nominations for presiding officers must adhere to the ranking of senators.
The ranking order is as follows: (i) senators returning based on the number of times re-elected; (ii) senators who had been members of the House of Representatives; and (iii) Senators elected as senators for the first time.
Bamidele noted that the Senate Standing Rule was amended on August 5, 2023, to form new Committees and implement various other amendments. He articulated that several issues needed further amendments to allow for the creation of additional Senate Committees. These committees would respond to emerging developments that would enhance legislative practice rules.
He also stated:
“These developments have made it imperative to further amend the Standing Orders of the Senate 2022 (as amended) occasioned by the creation of additional Senate Standing Committees.”
Furthermore, Bamidele urged the Senate to “restrain first-time lawmakers from contesting for any of the presiding officers; Senate President and Deputy Senate President.”
The senators collectively agreed to modify their rule to incorporate the motions as presented by the Senate leader.
Editorial
The recent amendment to the Senate rules, which now restricts first-time senators from contesting for the roles of Senate President and Deputy Senate President, opens a significant dialogue about leadership, democratic practices, and experience within the legislative chamber.
While the amendment may be rooted in the desire to ensure seasoned leadership, it inadvertently suppresses the aspirations of newly elected senators, potentially limiting fresh perspectives and innovative approaches within the Senate’s leadership.
In a democratic society, leadership opportunities must be accessible to all elected representatives, irrespective of their tenure in the chamber. Fresh perspectives are not merely valuable; they are essential for the evolution and progression of any democratic institution. The Senate should consider the potential of all its members, not just those with extended tenures, in leadership roles.
We believe that the Senate should foster an environment where all senators, regardless of their experience, can aspire to leadership positions. This ensures that the spirit of democracy is upheld and that the Senate continues to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of the society it represents.
The Senate should reflect on this amendment and consider the broader implications it may have on the democratic principles it seeks to uphold.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Senate, the upper chamber of the National Assembly of Nigeria, consists of 109 senators, three from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- Nigeria’s first Senate was established in 1960, coinciding with the country becoming a republic, and Nnamdi Azikiwe was its first president.
- The Nigerian Senate possesses the power to impeach the President and Vice President.
- In the Nigerian presidential line of succession, the Senate President is third.
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is formed by the Nigerian Senate and the House of Representatives, and they are responsible for establishing the country’s laws.