Ekiti Chef Damilola Adeparusi Breaks Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon Record

Damilola Adeparusi, a chef based in Ekiti, Nigeria, has achieved a new milestone by breaking Hilda Baci’s 100-hour Cook-a-thon record. The chef shared her accomplishment on her Instagram page on Tuesday.
As reported by The PUNCH on June 9, 2023, Chef Dammy, as she is fondly called, embarked on a 120-hour cook-a-thon.
She became the centre of attention after a video of her completing 15 hours of the 120-hour cooking challenge went viral.
Despite some online criticism for attempting to break Hilda’s yet-to-be-confirmed Guinness World Record, many have praised her for her self-belief.
Editorial
Breaking Records and Shattering Expectations
The achievement of Damilola Adeparusi, surpassing Hilda Baci’s 100-hour Cook-a-thon record, is a testament to the power of determination and self-belief. Critics may argue that her attempt to break a yet-to-be-confirmed record is premature, but it’s essential to recognise the courage it takes even to attempt such a feat.
This achievement is not just about breaking records but challenging norms and pushing boundaries. It’s about a young Nigerian chef who dared to dream big and put in the work to make that dream a reality. It’s about inspiring others to believe in their abilities and strive for greatness.
The implications of this achievement extend beyond the culinary world. It reminds us all that anything is possible with determination, hard work, and belief in oneself. It’s a call to action for everyone to dare to dream and work tirelessly to achieve those dreams.
Did You Know?
- The Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual is 68 hours and 30 minutes.
- The record was set by Rickey Lumpkin in Los Angeles, California, USA, from 23 to 26 April 2015.
- The longest cooking marathon by a team is 120 hours and was achieved by the Nguyễn Hoàng Group (Vietnam) in Đà Nẵng, Vietnam, from 29 November to 4 December 2020.
