Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci Sets New Guinness World Record in Cooking Marathon

A Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has expressed her joy over the official confirmation of her new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. The announcement was made on the Guinness World Records’ official website, declaring Baci as the new record holder after thoroughly reviewing all evidence.
Baci embarked on her record-setting journey on Thursday, May 11, and continued until Monday, May 15, when she cooked over 100 pots of food. Despite aiming for a 100-hour record, her final total was reduced by almost seven hours due to an error in her rest break timing.
The chef’s record-breaking feat was met with widespread jubilation and congratulations on social media. Baci surpassed the previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes, held by India’s Lata Tondon since 2019.
Editorial
The achievement of Hilda Baci is a testament to the indomitable spirit of determination and resilience. It’s not just about setting a new Guinness World Record; it’s about breaking barriers and challenging the status quo.
While we acknowledge the previous record holder, Lata Tondon, for her remarkable feat, Baci’s accomplishment serves as a beacon of inspiration for many, particularly in a time when uplifting news is much needed.
This event is not just about cooking; it’s about endurance, planning, and the will to achieve. It’s about a woman who dared to dream and dared to turn that dream into a reality. It reminds us all that with determination, nothing is impossible.
As we celebrate Baci’s achievement, we must also consider the implications of this event. It’s a call to action for all of us to strive for excellence in our respective fields. It’s a challenge to push beyond our comfort zones and achieve greatness.
Did You Know?
- The Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual was previously held by India’s Lata Tondon, with a record of 87 hours 45 minutes set in 2019.
- The Guinness World Records allows a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity during the ‘longest marathon’ records.
- Hilda Baci cooked over 100 pots of food during her record-setting marathon.
