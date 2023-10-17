20 Osun Pensioners Exhausted Amid Verification Delays

On Monday, the verification process for pensioners in Osun State faced significant challenges due to an insufficient number of staff and logistical issues. As a result, about 20 pensioners experienced exhaustion and required medical attention at the Osogbo verification venue.
These senior citizens had arrived early, anticipating a smooth process, but were met with delays as the few officials present struggled to manage the large turnout.
The situation escalated when the slow pace of the verification process frustrated many pensioners. This frustration was compounded when several retirees, unable to cope with the prolonged waiting, suffered from exhaustion. Paramedics from the Osun Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System were on hand to provide medical assistance.
The verification exercise was eventually halted by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Wale Egbedun, who arrived at the scene. Many retirees expressed their dissatisfaction with the process, suggesting a decentralisation of the exercise to better manage the crowds and reduce the strain on individuals.
Several pensioners shared their experiences with Yohaig NG. Pa Thomas Olagunju, Mrs Mary Iluyomade, and Mr Akin Ajasa all arrived at the venue early but faced long waits and were unable to complete the verification. Olagunju highlighted the need for decentralisation, noting the physical and emotional toll the process took on many attendees.
Elizabeth Arowosafe, Head of Operations at Osun Emergency Medical Services, confirmed that 20 pensioners were treated for exhaustion but none had collapsed. She attributed the exhaustion to overcrowding and prolonged standing.
Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for the governor, assured pensioners of the governor’s commitment to their welfare. He stated that Governor Ademola Adeleke had ordered an investigation into the day’s events and that corrective measures were underway.
Editorial:
The recent events at the Osun State pensioners’ verification exercise highlight the pressing need for efficient planning and execution of public events. It’s disheartening to see our senior citizens, who have dedicated years of service to the state, subjected to such distressing conditions.
While logistical challenges can arise, it’s crucial to anticipate potential issues, especially when dealing with vulnerable populations.
The suggestion by the pensioners to decentralise the verification process is a valid one. By spreading out the exercise across multiple venues or days, the state can ensure a smoother experience for all involved. It’s also essential to have adequate medical facilities on standby, given the age and potential health concerns of the attendees.
We urge the Osun State government to take swift action to address the shortcomings of this exercise. It’s not just about rectifying a single event but setting a precedent for how we treat our elderly and ensuring their dignity and well-being are always prioritised.
Did You Know?
- Pension systems exist worldwide, providing financial support to retirees and ensuring they can maintain a decent standard of living post-retirement.
- Efficient logistics and planning are crucial for large-scale public events, especially when catering to vulnerable populations.
- The global ageing population is on the rise, emphasising the need for robust pension systems and efficient verification processes.
- Prolonged standing can lead to various health issues, especially in the elderly, including blood circulation problems and increased risk of heart disease.
- Decentralisation of processes can often lead to more efficient and user-friendly experiences, reducing bottlenecks and improving service delivery.