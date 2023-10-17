Abia State Takes Action Against Insecurity by Razing 160 Brothel Rooms

The Abia State Government has taken measures to curb insecurity by converting the cattle market at Lokpanta in Umunneochi LGA into a daily non-residential market. This move aims to address the rising insecurity concerns along the Lokpanta-Umunneochi-Uturu axis.
Navy Commander MacDonald Uba, the Security Adviser to the state governor, revealed that 160 brothel rooms within the market, suspected of sheltering kidnappers and criminals, were demolished.
Uba refuted claims that the state government had asked traders, many of whom are not from the southeast, to vacate the state. He emphasised that the allegations were baseless. He further explained that the Lokpanta-Umunnochi-Uturu region had been plagued by kidnappings for over a year. The state’s response aims to address this pressing issue.
The state government’s actions were driven by intelligence indicating that the cattle market at Lokpanta was a hotspot for kidnappers. Uba recalled that the market had been relocated multiple times before settling at Lokpanta over 15 years ago. The market’s misuse by kidnappers, who reportedly used it as a ransom collection point, prompted the government’s intervention.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we commend the Abia State Government’s proactive approach to tackling the menace of insecurity. The decision to convert the cattle market into a non-residential space and demolish suspected criminal hideouts is a bold move.
Insecurity, especially kidnapping, has been a significant concern for residents and travellers alike. Such decisive actions send a clear message to criminal elements that their activities will not be tolerated.
It’s essential to understand that security is the bedrock of development. Without a safe environment, businesses cannot thrive, and residents live in constant fear. We urge other state governments to take a leaf from Abia’s book and implement measures to ensure the safety of their citizens.
It’s also crucial for the public to cooperate with the authorities and provide any information that can help curb criminal activities.
Did You Know?
- Abia State, located in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, is known for its commercial city, Aba.
- The state is a major producer of oil palm in Nigeria.
- Abia State University is one of the state’s notable higher institutions, offering various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
- The state’s name “Abia” is an abbreviation of four of its densely populated regions: Aba, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Afikpo.
- Abia State has a rich cultural heritage with various traditional festivals celebrated annually.