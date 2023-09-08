Abuja Tragedy: 19 Abducted and 30 Lives Lost to Landslide

In a devastating turn, 19 individuals were kidnapped in Abuja’s Bwari Area Council, while a landslide in the Kuje Area Council claimed 30 lives. The landslide was attributed to the activities of illegal miners.
These incidents were discussed in a meeting between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and the chairmen of the six area councils.
Wike expressed concern and plans to consult with the FCT Director of State Services and the Commissioner of Police for a comprehensive briefing on the kidnapping and to expedite rescue operations.
He also urged council leaders to monitor mining activities and pledged to collaborate with his counterpart in Solid Minerals to eradicate illegal mining.
Editorial
The recent tragedies in Abuja are a grim reminder of the urgent need for enhanced security and stricter regulations on mining activities. The kidnapping of 19 individuals and the loss of 30 lives due to a landslide are not isolated incidents but symptoms of broader systemic issues.
The government must address these challenges, including illegal mining and inadequate security measures.
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s immediate response is commendable but only the first step. A multi-pronged approach is required to tackle these issues effectively.
This should include stricter law enforcement, community engagement, and a review of mining licenses and activities. The government must also ensure that local councils are adequately funded and empowered to handle these challenges.
Did You Know?
- Abuja became the capital of Nigeria in 1991, replacing Lagos.
- Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) covers a land area of approximately 7,315 square kilometres.
- Illegal mining activities have been a long-standing issue in Nigeria, often leading to environmental degradation.
- Kidnapping for ransom has become increasingly common in Nigeria, ranking third in the global kidnapping hotspot list.
- The Nigerian Police Force has a special anti-kidnapping squad, but its effectiveness has been questioned due to a lack of resources and training.