Akwa Ibom State Seals Three Banks Over Unsettled N228.6m Tax Liabilities

The Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS) has taken decisive action against three banks due to their alleged failure to settle outstanding tax liabilities amounting to N228.6m. This enforcement was carried out on Thursday by the board’s Enforcement and Recovery Department, acting on a Notice of Distrain from the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Eket Judicial Division.
The banks facing this action include two branches of Keystone Bank, located at Abak Road and Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo, and a Heritage Bank branch on Aka Road, Uyo. Mr. Leo Umana, the board’s Executive Director of Enforcement and Recovery, disclosed that Heritage Bank’s outstanding tax liabilities stood at N100,270,910, while Keystone Bank owed N128,413,882.
Umana explained that the board had previously issued notices and had undergone reconciliation and negotiation processes with these banks. However, due to non-compliance, the board sought a court order to recover the owed revenue.
For the banks that have received the Notice of Distrain, they are given a 14-day window to negotiate with AKIRS and comply with the order. If they fail to do so, the board has the court’s mandate to auction the property to recover the owed tax. Umana emphasised the board’s commitment to recovering the state government’s revenue, aligning with the government’s ARISE agenda.
As of the time of this report, the affected banks have not provided any comments on the matter.
Editorial:
Tax compliance is a cornerstone of any functioning economy, ensuring that public services are adequately funded and that the government can fulfil its obligations to its citizens. The recent move by the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service to enforce tax compliance among banks is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to ensuring financial discipline and accountability.
While businesses, including banks, play a crucial role in driving economic growth, they must also be responsible corporate citizens. This means fulfilling their tax obligations promptly. Both the government and businesses need to maintain open channels of communication, ensuring that any disputes or misunderstandings are resolved amicably and swiftly.
Did You Know?
- Tax revenue is a primary source of funding for government projects and public services.
- Akwa Ibom State is located in the South-South region of Nigeria and is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources.
- Tax evasion and non-compliance can lead to severe penalties, including legal actions and business closures.
- The Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS) is responsible for tax collection and administration within the state.
- Effective tax systems contribute to economic stability and foster trust between the government and its citizens.