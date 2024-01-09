Army Arrests Soldier for Criticizing Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu

The Nigerian Army, led by Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has apprehended a soldier who publicly criticized Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for arresting his colleague and three motorcyclists for violating traffic rules on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. Lagbaja expressed the Army’s disapproval of the soldier’s conduct, emphasizing that it contradicts the force’s discipline.
Addressing journalists in Enugu, Lagbaja confirmed the soldier’s arrest and mentioned ongoing investigations into others who exhibited similar behaviour. The incident in question involved a soldier, whose identity remains undisclosed, appearing in a viral video where he defended his colleague and criticized Governor Sanwo-Olu for disrespecting a soldier in front of civilians.
Lagbaja clarified that the soldier apprehended for traffic violations does not represent the Nigerian Army’s values, as such actions breach both military discipline and Lagos state laws. He refuted claims that multiple officers defended their colleagues, stating that only one of them was an actual Army personnel. Upon investigation, the others were not part of the Nigerian Army, as evidenced by their incorrect uniform and political commentary.
The Chief of Army Staff also highlighted the Army’s commitment to discipline and law-abiding behaviour, mentioning a directive to sensitize troops on the importance of adhering to local laws in their communities. This incident follows Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive to arrest a soldier and three other motorcyclists for driving against traffic, as captured in a widely circulated video.
Editorial:
The recent arrest of a Nigerian soldier for publicly criticizing Governor Sanwo-Olu underscores a crucial aspect of military discipline and the relationship between the armed forces and civilian authority. In a democratic society, it is paramount that the military remains apolitical and adheres strictly to the principles of discipline and respect for civilian governance.
This incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between freedom of expression and maintaining military discipline. While the right to express opinions is fundamental in a democracy, members of the armed forces are held to higher standards of conduct, especially regarding public commentary on political matters. In this case, the swift action taken by the Army demonstrates their commitment to these standards and the rule of law.
It is also a testament to the importance of respecting traffic laws and the authority of civilian governance, regardless of one’s position. The enforcement of laws should be impartial and consistent, ensuring that everyone, including military personnel, is accountable for their actions.
As we reflect on this incident, it is essential to recognize the military’s role in supporting and respecting the decisions of civilian authorities. This respect is fundamental to the stability and integrity of our democratic institutions. We must uphold these values to ensure a harmonious and disciplined society.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos-Badagry Expressway is a major route connecting Lagos, Nigeria, to neighbouring West African countries.
- The Nigerian Army, established in 1960, is the most significant component of the Nigerian Armed Forces.
- Lagos State, governed by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is the most populous city in Nigeria and Africa.
- The concept of civilian-military control is a cornerstone of democratic governance, ensuring that military power is subordinate to elected officials.
- Traffic laws in Nigeria are enforced to ensure road safety and reduce the incidence of accidents and congestion, especially in major cities like Lagos.