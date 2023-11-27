Bayelsa Community Outraged Over Military Incursion

Residents of Igbomotoru in Bayelsa State’s Southern Ijaw Local Government Area have expressed their discontent through a peaceful protest. Their grievance is directed against the unexpected invasion of their coastal community by military gunboats. The demonstration, comprising youths, men, women, and chiefs, was captured in several online videos.

The community accuses Joshua Maciver, the All Progressives Congress deputy governorship candidate in the recent state election, of orchestrating this military onslaught. They allege that Maciver aims to oppress them and install Friday Jonathan, a rejected candidate, as the paramount ruler of Igbomotoru.

Further accusations are levelled against Maciver for allegedly using his connections with Tantita Security Services Limited, a pipeline surveillance firm in the Niger Delta, to create chaos in the community. The residents have vowed to resist any attempts to impose an unwanted leader.

A deputy paramount ruler from the community, featured in one of the videos, emphasized the town’s peaceful nature and urged federal and state governments to monitor the activities of Tantita and Maciver. He claimed that Maciver planned to forcefully install an outsider as the Igbomotoru ruler.

An elderly woman, speaking in the Izon language in the video, warned against any attempts to disrupt the community’s peace, vowing resistance to any imposed leadership.

Lucky Okodeh, the caretaker committee chairman of the Southern Ijaw council area, echoed these security concerns. He accused Tantita’s operatives of causing mayhem, fear, and destruction in Okpotuwari, a neighbouring community to Igbomotoru. Okodeh called for an investigation into these alleged security breaches and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Efforts to obtain a response from Maciver were unsuccessful, and an official of Tantita did not respond to calls.

Editorial

The recent protest in Igbomotoru, Bayelsa State, against the military invasion, is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between maintaining law and order and respecting the autonomy of local communities. The allegations against Joshua Maciver and Tantita Security Services Limited, if true, represent a troubling misuse of power and a threat to the democratic principles of local governance.

We believe that the use of military force in civil matters, especially in a democratic setting, should be a last resort. The imposition of leaders through force or political influence undermines the very essence of democracy and community self-determination. The federal and state governments must investigate these allegations thoroughly and ensure that justice is served.

The role of private security firms like Tantita in civil affairs needs scrutiny. Their operations should be transparent and accountable to prevent any abuse of power. The government must ensure that such firms do not become tools for personal or political vendettas.

The Igbomotoru incident calls for a broader discussion on the relationship between the military, private security firms, and local communities. It is crucial to establish clear guidelines and oversight mechanisms to prevent the misuse of military and security resources in internal community affairs.

Did You Know?

  • Bayelsa’s Strategic Location: Bayelsa State, located in the Niger Delta region, is rich in oil and gas resources, making it a strategic area in Nigeria’s economy.
  • Cultural Diversity: The state is known for its diverse ethnic groups, including the Ijaw, who are the predominant ethnic group in the region.
  • Environmental Challenges: Bayelsa faces significant environmental challenges due to oil spills and gas flaring, impacting local communities and ecosystems.
  • Political Significance: Bayelsa has a history of political significance in Nigeria, often being at the centre of major political and economic discussions.
  • Community Autonomy: The concept of community autonomy is deeply rooted in the Niger Delta, with communities often having their traditional governance structures.

 

 

