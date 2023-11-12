Delta State Firm on Not Surrendering Land in Boundary Dispute

The Delta State Government has taken a firm stance, declaring that it will not relinquish any part of its land to neighbouring states. This declaration was made by the Deputy Governor, Mr Monday Onyeme, during a meeting with leaders from the Opuama, Tsekelewu, and Okirigbo communities, along with the Delta State Boundary Committee at the Government House in Asaba.
The communities of Opuama, Tsekelewu, and Okirigbo had expressed concerns about the Ondo State Government’s attempts to illegally annex their communities into the Ilaje East Local Development Area of Ondo State. Onyeme reassured them, stating that the National Boundary Commission has clearly defined state boundaries and that a state government cannot annex any community.
He emphasized, “Your facts are enough to convince anybody that you belong to Delta State. Delta State has never dreamt of ceding any part or any community to other states; so, do not be afraid as the government will do everything within its powers to ensure that the matter is resolved.”
Chief David Ugedi, speaking on behalf of the communities, provided a historical perspective of their roots in Delta State. He disclosed that the Ondo State Government’s interest in their communities was primarily due to the oil resources present there. Ugedi stated that they were prepared to defend themselves if necessary and called for urgent intervention from both the Delta and the Federal Governments.
Editorial
The boundary dispute between Delta and neighbouring states, particularly concerning the communities of Opuama, Tsekelewu, and Okirigbo, is a matter of significant concern. At Yohaig NG, we recognize the complexities such disputes bring to the forefront of state relations and governance.
The firm stance taken by the Delta State Government in not ceding its land is a testament to the importance of territorial integrity and respect for established boundaries. However, this situation also underscores the need for clear and effective communication between states and the central government to resolve such disputes amicably.
The involvement of oil resources in this dispute adds another layer of complexity. It highlights the often-contentious nature of resource-rich areas and the need for equitable and legal resolution mechanisms. The readiness of the communities to defend their land, while understandable, calls for a more diplomatic approach to prevent any escalation of tensions.
We advocate for a collaborative and transparent process involving all stakeholders, including the affected communities, state governments, and the National Boundary Commission. Such an approach is essential to ensure that the resolution is fair, respects the rights of the communities involved, and maintains the peace and unity of the nation.
Did You Know?
- Boundary Disputes in Nigeria: Boundary disputes between states in Nigeria are not uncommon, often involving complex historical, cultural, and resource-related factors.
- Role of the National Boundary Commission: The National Boundary Commission plays a crucial role in defining and resolving boundary issues between states in Nigeria.
- Impact of Oil Resources: The presence of oil resources can significantly escalate the stakes in boundary disputes, as seen in the Delta-Ondo case.
- Community Involvement: The active involvement of local communities is vital in boundary dispute resolutions, ensuring their rights and interests are considered.
- Diplomatic Resolution: The importance of diplomatic and legal approaches in resolving boundary disputes to maintain peace and order.