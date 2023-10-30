Edo Assembly Gates Closed by Protesting Parliamentary Staff

On Monday, the Edo State House of Assembly witnessed a significant disruption as members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) in Edo State closed its gates. This action was in response to the expiration of the ultimatum set for the implementation of financial autonomy across legislative houses nationwide. The protest escalated, blocking lawmakers from entering the Assembly chamber.
Umaru Farouk Haruna, Chairman of PASAN in Edo State, mentioned that the national president of PASAN, Comrade Mohammed Usman, had instructed all chairmen and secretaries to ensure full member participation.
The protest by Edo State PASAN members comes after a two-day ultimatum, extended by a week, ended on October 27, 2023. Haruna highlighted the importance of autonomy as a constitutional matter, noting its approval by the National Assembly and assent by the former president, Muhammadu Buhari.
He expressed concerns over the lack of implementation and the inability of the Houses of Assembly to function independently due to their non-autonomous status. Haruna emphasised that the fight wasn’t just for the staff but to enhance democracy for Nigerians.
Editorial:
The protest by PASAN members in Edo State brings to the forefront a pressing issue that has long been a point of contention in Nigeria’s political landscape: the autonomy of legislative houses.
Financial autonomy is not just a matter of administrative convenience; it’s a cornerstone of a functioning democracy. Without it, legislative bodies risk becoming mere extensions of the executive, undermining the principle of checks and balances.
The fact that legislative houses across the country lack the autonomy to manage their finances independently is a stark reminder of the challenges our democracy faces.
The government needs to recognise the importance of this autonomy and take swift action to implement it. Only then can we ensure that our legislative bodies can truly represent the interests of the people and hold the executive to account.
Did You Know?
- Financial autonomy for legislative houses ensures they can operate independently without undue influence from the executive branch.
- The concept of financial autonomy is enshrined in many democratic constitutions worldwide, ensuring a balance of power.
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, has been a focal point for various political activities and movements over the years.
- PASAN is a significant body representing the interests of parliamentary staff across Nigeria.
- Protests and demonstrations are common methods used worldwide to draw attention to pressing issues and demand change.