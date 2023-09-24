Ekiti Initiates Committee to Foster Peace Between Farmers and Herders

Ekiti State’s Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has taken a proactive step by reestablishing the state’s Farmers/Herders Peace Committee. This move aims to reduce confrontations between farmers and herders, promoting increased productivity.
During the committee’s launch, which is led by the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (retd), Oyebanji stated his confidence in the committee’s ability to be both proactive and just in their conflict resolution tasks.
The governor highlighted the significant threats posed by farmer-herder conflicts and other crimes to the state’s peace and food security. He urged the committee to collaborate closely with all relevant stakeholders, ensuring their cooperation.
Oyebanji also mentioned plans to bolster the roles of Amotekun and the Anti Grazing Corps in the state, enabling them to work more effectively with other security agencies, especially in rural areas.
The committee is inclusive, with representatives from various sectors such as cattle breeders, herdsmen, farmers, security agencies, drivers unions, market women, traditional rulers, and youths.
The governor emphasised the need to ensure that agricultural business owners and other stakeholders feel secure about their investments in Ekiti.
Editorial:
The reconstitution of the Farmers/Herders Peace Committee in Ekiti State is a commendable and timely initiative. As farmer-herder conflicts become increasingly prevalent, such proactive measures are essential to ensure peace, security, and economic stability.
The inclusion of diverse stakeholders in the committee is a testament to the state’s commitment to ensuring fairness, equity, and comprehensive solutions.
However, the success of this committee will hinge on its ability to foster genuine dialogue, understanding, and collaboration among all parties involved. It’s not just about preventing conflicts but also about creating an environment where both farmers and herders can coexist and thrive.
The broader implications of this initiative extend beyond Ekiti State, serving as a potential blueprint for other states grappling with similar challenges.
For Nigeria to achieve its agricultural potential and ensure food security, it’s imperative to address the root causes of these conflicts and promote harmonious coexistence. Ekiti State’s move is a step in the right direction, and other states would do well to take note.
Did You Know?
- Ekiti State is known as the “Fountain of Knowledge” due to its rich history in education.
- Farmer-herder conflicts have been a longstanding issue in Nigeria, often resulting from disputes over land and resources.
- Amotekun is a regional security outfit established by the South-West states in Nigeria to address security challenges.
- The Anti Grazing Corps is a body set up to regulate grazing activities and prevent conflicts between farmers and herders.
- Ekiti State is renowned for its hilly terrain, which is not only scenic but also has significant agricultural potential.