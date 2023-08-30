Fuel Queues Resurface in Lagos Amid Pipeline Vandalism

Long queues are returning to petrol stations in Lagos and Ogun states. This is also affecting other parts of the South-West.
The North remains unaffected by this crisis. However, depots in Lagos are running low on petrol.
Vehicles are lining up on major expressways. This is causing significant traffic delays.
Petrol prices are varying across different stations. Some are selling as high as N570 per litre.
Several stations have had to shut down. This is due to a lack of supply and is worsening the situation.
Editorial
The re-emergence of fuel queues in Lagos and other parts of the South-West is alarming. It highlights the vulnerabilities in Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.
Pipeline vandalism and supply disruptions are not new. Yet, their recurrence indicates a governance and infrastructure failure.
The situation is further complicated by fluctuating foreign exchange rates. This makes it difficult for depots to import products.
This crisis serves as a wake-up call for the Nigerian government. Urgent action is needed to address these systemic issues.
Securing the pipelines is a priority. However, it should not be the only focus.
Diversifying the sources of fuel supply is crucial. Relying solely on NNPC for imports is unsustainable.
The private sector must be involved. This is essential for a resilient and efficient fuel supply chain.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa but imports most of its refined petroleum.
- Lagos is Nigeria’s most populous city and a significant economic hub.
- Pipeline vandalism has cost Nigeria billions in lost revenue.
- NNPC has 21 depots across Nigeria, many abandoned due to vandalism.
- The Dangote Refinery is expected to ease some of Nigeria’s fuel supply issues.