Gombe Secures N26bn World Bank Grant Through Fiscal Reforms

Gombe State has successfully secured a N26 billion grant over four years, attributed to its adherence to the performance-based grant component of the World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme.
The Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Muhammad Magaji, disclosed this information in Gombe, highlighting that the grants were a direct result of the fiscal transparency, accountability, and sustainability reforms implemented within the state.
He emphasized that the reforms, initiated by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, have significantly enhanced the state’s transparency, thereby attracting such grants.
Magaji elaborated that the grant, spanning from 2019 to 2023, has facilitated the execution of numerous projects, ranging from infrastructure to healthcare improvements, which have positively impacted the lives of Gombe State residents.
“We were able to implement the SFTAS reforms and earned over N26 billion for Gombe State in grants,” he stated.
The commissioner also pointed out that these reforms have propelled Gombe State forward in the transparency index, elevating its rank from 36 to number seven and making it first in ease of doing business.
Editorial
The acquisition of a N26 billion grant by Gombe State through the SFTAS programme is a testament to the transformative power of good governance, transparency, and adherence to fiscal responsibility.
This is not merely a financial gain; it is a validation of the state’s commitment to implementing reforms that not only enhance its fiscal transparency and accountability but also significantly impact the lives of its residents.
The initiatives by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya and his team have not only brought about infrastructural development and improved healthcare but have also placed Gombe State on a pedestal of recognition in terms of transparency and ease of doing business.
However, this achievement mustn’t culminate in complacency. The state government must leverage this success to further deepen its fiscal reforms, enhance its accountability mechanisms, and ensure that the grants are judiciously utilized for the development of the state and the betterment of its residents.
It is crucial that the momentum gained is not lost but is utilized as a springboard to further elevate the state’s fiscal management, ensuring sustainable development and prosperity for its residents.
Did You Know?
- The States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme is an agreement between the Nigerian government and the World Bank designed to strengthen fiscal governance at the state level.
- Gombe State, located in northeastern Nigeria, was created in October 1996 from part of the old Bauchi State by the military government of General Sani Abacha.
- The SFTAS programme aims to increase the availability and accessibility of information on government spending and performance for the public.
- Gombe State, despite being one of the smallest states in Nigeria, has made significant strides in governance, particularly in the areas of fiscal transparency and accountability.
- The World Bank assists many countries in developing and implementing strategies to manage their economies, with a focus on poverty eradication and the promotion of sustainable development.