Gov Diri Disputes Bayelsa Financial Report, Calls for True Federalism

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has strongly objected to a recent report by the Economic Confidential, which listed Bayelsa among six states allegedly financially insolvent. Speaking at the 124th state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Diri argued that the report’s methodology was flawed, focusing solely on federal allocation and internally generated revenue. He contended that it failed to consider how the federal government appropriated state resources.
Governor Diri maintained that Bayelsa, rich in oil resources, is one of Nigeria’s wealthiest states. However, he pointed out that the current practice of federalism in the country has deprived the state of controlling its natural wealth. He described the situation where the central government takes states’ resources, leaving them reliant on monthly allocations, as unacceptable.
The governor called for true federalism and restructuring in Nigeria to accurately assess the viability of states like Bayelsa. He expressed his conviction that Bayelsa would not be considered insolvent if it had control over its resources. Diri’s comments come amid ongoing debates in Nigeria about the distribution of national wealth and the need for restructuring.
In addition to addressing the report, Governor Diri swore in two new judges, Amaebi Orukari and David Opokuma, to enhance the administration of justice in the state. He emphasised his administration’s efforts to provide an enabling environment for an independent judiciary in Bayelsa.
Editorial
Governor Douye Diri’s recent remarks challenging the Economic Confidential’s report on Bayelsa’s financial viability bring to the forefront the critical issue of federalism and resource control in Nigeria. His stance highlights a fundamental problem in the Nigerian federal structure, where states endowed with natural resources feel short-changed by the centralised distribution of wealth.
The governor’s call for true federalism and restructuring significantly contributes to the ongoing national discourse on managing the country’s diverse resources. It underscores the need for a more equitable system that allows states to harness and benefit directly from their natural endowments. This approach could lead to more financially autonomous states, reducing over-reliance on the federal government for allocations.
The case of Bayelsa State is particularly poignant, given its status as a central oil-producing state. The current system, which centralises resource control, has often been criticised for not adequately compensating states contributing significantly to the national treasury. Governor Diri’s argument for restructuring and true federalism calls for a more just and fair distribution of the nation’s wealth.
As Nigeria continues to grapple with economic challenges and debates on restructuring, policymakers and stakeholders must consider models of federalism that promote economic equity and sustainability. The goal should be to create a system where all states can thrive economically regardless of their natural endowments.
Governor Diri’s advocacy for a restructured federal system is a step towards addressing the long-standing imbalances in Nigeria’s federal structure. It calls for a more inclusive and equitable system that recognises the unique contributions of each state to the nation’s economy and ensures that they are fairly compensated.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State, located in southern Nigeria, is one of the country’s central oil-producing states and plays a significant role in the nation’s economy.
- The concept of federalism in Nigeria has been a subject of intense debate, with calls for restructuring to address perceived imbalances in resource control and revenue sharing.
- Bayelsa State was created in 1996, making it one of the newest states in Nigeria.
- The state’s capital, Yenagoa, is a central hub for oil and gas activities in the Niger Delta region.
- Bayelsa State is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ecosystem, including mangrove forests and freshwater swamps.