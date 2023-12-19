Governor Makinde Announces 13th Month Salary for Oyo State Civil Servants

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde has committed to disbursing a 13th-month salary to civil servants as the year draws closer. This announcement was made during the 2023 Christmas Carol Service themed “Unto Us a Child is Born,” held at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.
Governor Makinde shared the news on his verified social media account, reflecting on the significance of the carol service and expressing gratitude for the year’s blessings despite economic challenges. He reassured the state’s civil servants of his administration’s continued practice, initiated in 2019, of paying a 13th-month salary, emphasizing the government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees.
This gesture by Governor Makinde’s administration, consistently implemented since 2019, highlights the state government’s dedication to appreciating and supporting its workforce, especially during the festive season.
Editorial:
Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to continue the tradition of disbursing a 13th-month salary to civil servants in Oyo State is a commendable act that underscores the importance of acknowledging and rewarding the hard work of public sector employees. This gesture serves as a financial boost for the recipients and reflects the government’s commitment to employee welfare and morale.
The consistent implementation of this policy since 2019 demonstrates a stable and considerate governance approach, especially in light of the economic challenges faced by many states in Nigeria. Such initiatives are crucial for maintaining a motivated and efficient public service workforce, which is essential for the effective administration of state affairs.
The timing of the announcement during a Christmas Carol Service adds a symbolic touch to the gesture, aligning with the season’s spirit of giving and gratitude. It also serves as a reminder of the role of government in enhancing the quality of life for its citizens and employees.
Providing a 13th-month salary by the Oyo State government is a positive step towards fostering a supportive and appreciative work environment for civil servants. It sets a precedent for other states to consider similar measures that recognize and reward the contributions of their public sector workforce.
Did You Know?
- Oyo State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and as a major centre for education and commerce.
- The 13th-month salary, often given as a bonus at the end of the year, is a common practice in several countries and is seen as a way to reward employees for their year-long service.
- Governor Seyi Makinde has been recognized for implementing various welfare-oriented policies since assuming office, reflecting his administration’s focus on human capital development.
- The public sector in Nigeria plays a crucial role in the delivery of services and the implementation of government policies, making the welfare of its employees a significant factor in overall governance.
- The Christmas season is often when governments and organizations implement special welfare packages for employees, reflecting the spirit of giving and appreciation associated with the holiday.