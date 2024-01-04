Governors Fubara and Diri Collaborate for Peaceful Resolution on State Properties

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed his administration’s readiness to collaborate peacefully with Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri to resolve disputes regarding properties jointly owned by both states. This intention was conveyed during Fubara’s New Year’s visit to Senator Diri at his residence in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The visit, as described by Fubara’s media aide Boniface Onyedi, signifies a reunification meeting to strengthen the bond between the two states and resolve administrative boundary issues amicably.
Governor Fubara emphasized the significance of peace for development, stating, “We cannot attain development in the face of crisis. We cannot help one another in a situation of anarchy. Peace is the major ingredient for development.” He also acknowledged the support from Bayelsa State during the political crisis in Rivers State. He expressed his commitment to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, highlighting the importance of peace in Rivers State for the national economy.
In his response, Senator Diri expressed his appreciation for Governor Fubara’s initiative and willingness to work together as brothers. He recalled the ongoing legal disputes, including the Soku oil wells and the demolition of the Bayelsa House in Rivers State, and pledged to seek a collaborative resolution. The meeting marks a significant step towards resolving long-standing disputes and fostering a harmonious relationship between neighbouring states.
Editorial:
As a community, we are witnessing a commendable stride towards unity and cooperation between Rivers and Bayelsa States, as demonstrated by Governors Siminalayi Fubara and Douye Diri. Their recent meeting to resolve disputes over jointly owned properties is a beacon of hope in an era where political and administrative conflicts often lead to prolonged legal battles and animosity. This collaboration is a testament to the power of dialogue and mutual understanding in governance.
The emphasis on peaceful resolution as a cornerstone for development is a principle that resonates beyond state boundaries. It is a reminder that cooperation triumphs over conflict in the pursuit of progress. The willingness of both governors to put aside differences and work towards a common goal is not just a lesson in political diplomacy but a call to action for leaders at all levels.
Reflecting on this development, it is crucial to recognize that the path to sustainable development is paved with the bricks of harmony and mutual respect. The initiative taken by Governors Fubara and Diri should serve as a model for other states and regions facing similar challenges. Let this be a turning point where we prioritize collective progress over individual interests and where peace and cooperation drive development and prosperity.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State and Bayelsa State were once part of the larger Eastern Region of Nigeria before their creation in 1967 and 1996, respectively.
- The Soku oil wells, a subject of dispute between the two states, are significant due to their rich oil and gas reserves.
- Kolokuma/Opokuma, where the meeting took place, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is part of the Niger Delta region.
- The Niger Delta region, to which both states belong, is one of the most resource-rich regions in Nigeria, particularly in oil and gas.
- The peaceful resolution approach adopted by the two governors aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 16, which promotes peace, justice, and strong institutions.