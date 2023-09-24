Ipaja Residents Urge Sanwo-Olu to Intervene in Water Tank Land Dispute

Residents of the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate in Ipaja have called on Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Federal Ministry of Works to intervene in a land dispute concerning the Water Tank Land in their area.
The land, which spans over two plots and houses a water tank facility initiated during the tenure of late President Shehu Shagari, has been preserved for future community projects.
Mr. Adepoju Adewale, a community leader, highlighted the ongoing tussle between residents and the De Zenate Club, which currently occupies a portion of the land. He expressed concern over annual confrontations and escalated tensions last year when some attacked community members defending the land’s integrity.
Adewale mentioned that parts of the land were allocated to mechanics about 25 years ago to prevent encroachment. However, the Ministry of Works and Housing later allocated a section to De Zenate Club, which now seeks additional access for a link road.
Accusations have arisen against the Mosan Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and some local politicians for allegedly supporting De Zenate Club’s claims. Adewale recalls past efforts to address the issue, including a petition during Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration.
The community now seeks urgent intervention to prevent potential communal clashes.
In response, De Zenate Club’s President, Mr. Moruf Edun, denied intentions to seize the land but confirmed their request for an access road.
The Secretary to Mosan Okunola LCDA, Ayo Omolade, clarified that the council is not involved in the land dispute, emphasising that the land belongs to the Federal Ministry of Works.
Editorial:
Land disputes, especially in densely populated areas like Lagos, can escalate into significant community tensions if not addressed promptly. The situation in Ipaja underscores the importance of clear land ownership and the need for government intervention in such disputes.
While the historical significance of the Water Tank Land is evident, it’s crucial to find a solution that respects both the community’s interests and the rights of other stakeholders.
The government, both at the state and federal levels, must play a proactive role in mediating and ensuring that communal harmony is maintained.
It’s also essential for all parties involved to approach the situation with openness and a willingness to compromise for the greater good.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate in Ipaja is one of Lagos’s many initiatives to provide residents with affordable housing.
- Land disputes are common in rapidly urbanising areas, often due to unclear land titles and rapid development.
- Water tanks, like the one in Ipaja, are crucial in providing water storage solutions, especially in areas with irregular water supply.
- President Shehu Shagari, during whose administration the water tank was initiated, was Nigeria’s President from 1979 to 1983.
- Mediation is often preferred in land disputes as it promotes dialogue and understanding between conflicting parties.