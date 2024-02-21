Kano Assembly Demands N260m Refund from Three Agencies for Misuse

The Kano State House of Assembly has mandated the Kano State Road Traffic Agency, Kano State Primary Health Care Agency, and Kano Printing Press to return N260 million due to the misappropriation of funds. This directive was issued in a session led by Speaker Jibril Falgore. The legislative body highlighted these agencies’ mismanagement of allocated and generated revenues, warning all governmental bodies to adhere strictly to financial regulations or face punitive measures.
Mohammed Tukur, the House Committee on Public Account Chairman, further emphasised the call for accountability and presented the findings from the 2021 audited public accounts. Tukur pointed out significant financial discrepancies, including unfulfilled COVID-19 and social welfare funds, alongside the total funding of 100 pit toilets with an allocated budget of N200 million. He also criticised the previous administration’s six-year hiatus on approving public account audits, resulting in a significant backlog of unaudited public expenditures.
The assembly’s Majority Leader, Lawan Husain, proposed a motion urging the state’s Auditor General and Accountant General to ensure the recovery of misused funds and enforce stringent financial accountability among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).
Editorial
The recent directive by the Kano State House of Assembly for three key agencies to refund a substantial sum of N260 million underscores a critical juncture in our collective pursuit of transparency and accountability within public institutions. This decisive action not only highlights the imperative need for stringent oversight of public finances but also serves as a clarion call for all governmental entities to uphold the highest standards of fiscal responsibility.
The revelation of financial mismanagement, particularly in global health crises and social welfare needs, is a stark reminder of the profound impact such discrepancies can have on the populace’s well-being. The total capitalisation of projects such as constructing 100 pit toilets, juxtaposed against the backdrop of unfulfilled health and welfare programs, paints a troubling picture of misplaced priorities and governance shortfalls.
As we reflect on the assembly’s findings, it is evident that the path to rectifying these issues lies in fostering an environment where accountability is not just expected but ingrained in the fabric of our public sector’s operations. The motion to ensure the refund of misappropriated funds is a step in the right direction. Yet, it is the first of many required to dismantle the systemic challenges that allow such financial iniquities to persist.
Let this moment serve as a watershed in our ongoing efforts to safeguard public resources and recommit to a governance model that places the welfare of its citizens at its core. By championing the principles of transparency and accountability, we can restore public trust and lay the groundwork for a more equitable and prosperous society.
Did You Know?
- Kano State is one of Nigeria’s most populous and economically significant states, with a prosperous trade and cultural heritage history.
- The role of state assemblies in Nigeria includes making laws, overseeing the executive branch, and ensuring accountability in public spending.
- Public account audits are essential for transparency in governance, allowing for reviewing government expenditures and detecting any mismanagement of funds.
- Refunding misappropriated funds is a legal mechanism to recover public money that has been misused, ensuring that it can be redirected towards its intended public services.
- Establishing state road traffic agencies, primary health care agencies, and printing presses are examples of state-level initiatives to improve public services and infrastructure.