Kano’s Governor Yusuf Appoints 94 New Senior Special Assistants

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf appointed 94 new Senior Special Assistants. This information was released in a statement by his Press Secretary, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa.
Notably, out of the 94 appointees, only five are women. These women include Rahama Kabeer Fagge, Amina Isah Bebeji, Maijidda Garba, Fatima Usman Muhammad, and Asiya Muhammad Umar, who have been assigned roles ranging from reporting at the Government House to special reporting at various state agencies.
These appointments are effective immediately. This is Governor Yusuf’s second round of appointments in September, having previously appointed 14 Special Advisers and 44 Senior Special Reporters earlier in the month.
Editorial:
Governor Abba Yusuf’s decision to appoint 94 new Senior Special Assistants indicates his commitment to strengthening his administration. However, the glaring gender disparity in these appointments raises concerns.
With only five women among the 94 appointees, it’s evident that there’s a need for greater gender inclusivity in political appointments.
While the roles assigned to these women are commendable, ensuring that women are adequately represented in all spheres of governance is essential. Their perspectives, experiences, and expertise can bring a more holistic governance approach.
As Kano State moves forward, the administration must consider a more balanced gender representation in its appointments, reflecting the diverse population it serves.
Did You Know?
- Kano State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with a population of over 13 million people.
- The state has a rich history, being a major centre of Islamic scholarship in West Africa.
- Kano State is known for its vibrant commerce and is home to one of Africa’s oldest and largest markets, the Kurmi Market.
- The state has a predominantly agricultural economy, with farming, fishing, and livestock rearing being the mainstay.
- Kano’s ancient city walls, built in the 14th century, are a significant historical and cultural landmark in the state.