Lagos Bridge Abandonment: Miscreants Cause Chaos, Residents Lament

Miscreants have overrun the neglected overhead bridge and road connecting Victoria Garden City and Ikota to Epe and Lekki in Lagos State’s Eti-Osa Local Government Area. Residents report that the state of the road has made them vulnerable to these miscreants.
The road and bridge construction, which began about three years ago, have now become hotspots for criminal activities, leading to theft and harassment during traffic jams.
The area was engulfed in dust during a recent visit, causing health concerns for residents and road users. Local business owners also expressed that the road’s condition has negatively impacted their sales.
Traffic congestion is frequent, especially when vehicles break down. Despite the challenges, government officials seem to turn a blind eye to the situation.
Additionally, the traffic light intended to manage vehicle movement is no longer operational.
Residents have voiced their concerns, stating that the gridlock, combined with the absence of street lights and traffic signals, has resulted in increased robberies and harassment by miscreants.
The Ikota Community Development Association has called on the government to expedite the completion of the road project.
Editorial:
The situation at the abandoned Lagos bridge and road is a glaring testament to the challenges of urban development and governance in Nigeria’s bustling cities.
Infrastructure projects, when left incomplete, not only disrupt daily life but also become breeding grounds for criminal activities.
The plight of the residents and business owners in Victoria Garden City and Ikota is a reflection of the broader issues of governance, accountability, and urban planning.
It’s crucial for the government to recognise the ripple effects of such abandoned projects. Beyond the immediate inconvenience and security concerns, they erode public trust in governance.
The government must take swift action to address these concerns, ensuring that infrastructure projects are completed in a timely manner and that residents are not left to bear the brunt of administrative lapses.
Did You Know?
- Victoria Garden City is one of Lagos’s upscale residential areas, known for its serene environment and well-planned infrastructure.
- Lagos State is Nigeria’s commercial hub and is home to one of the largest urban areas in the world.
- Infrastructure development is a significant challenge in many Nigerian cities, with many projects often delayed or abandoned.
- Traffic congestion is a common issue in Lagos, with residents spending hours in traffic daily.
- The Lekki-Epe expressway, where the abandoned bridge is located, is a major route connecting several key areas in Lagos.