Lagos Pledges to Settle Pension Arrears by Year’s End

The Lagos State government has made a commitment to clear all outstanding pension backlogs by the close of 2023. This assurance was given by the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, during a media interaction on Monday.
He further highlighted the state government’s dedication to consistently enhancing and refining the civil service, aligning it with the demands of a 21st-century public service. This initiative is in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda.
While addressing questions concerning pension payments at his Alausa, Ikeja office, Ayantayo noted that Lagos State has maintained a consistent track record in pension payments. The state is recognised as the most compliant in pension administration across the federation.
“Mr. Governor has displayed immense commitment to addressing the pension arrears. We anticipate that by the end of 2023, all backlogs will be cleared. From 2024 onwards, retirees can expect to receive their dues without any delay,” stated Ayantayo.
The commissioner also emphasised the state government’s intention to invest further in the capacity building of its workforce. Over the coming months, there will be a focused effort to boost learning and development interventions.
Editorial:
The commitment by the Lagos State government to clear pension backlogs is a commendable step towards ensuring the welfare of its retired workforce. Pensions are not just a financial obligation but a moral one, reflecting the value a society places on its senior citizens.
The timely payment of pensions is crucial for the well-being and dignity of retirees.
However, while the pledge is a positive move, its successful implementation will be the true test. It’s essential for the government to establish transparent mechanisms to monitor and report the progress of these payments.
This will not only instil confidence among the retirees but also enhance the government’s credibility. We urge the Lagos State government to uphold its promise and set a benchmark for other states to follow.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is Nigeria’s commercial hub and is home to one of the largest urban areas in the world.
- Pensions play a vital role in providing financial security to retirees, ensuring they can maintain a decent standard of living post-retirement.
- The THEMES+ agenda of the Lagos State government focuses on various developmental areas, including transportation, health, and education.
- Timely pension payments can have a positive impact on the economy, as they boost consumer spending.
- The pension system in Nigeria has undergone several reforms to make it more efficient and transparent.