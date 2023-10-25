Lagos State Refutes Claims of Sanwo-Olu Barring LASTMA from Detaining Motorists

The Lagos State government has dismissed circulating reports on social media suggesting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu instructed officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to refrain from detaining offending motorists.
A widely shared flier on social media platforms claimed that Sanwo-Olu advised LASTMA officers to leave the task of apprehending drivers to the relevant authorities and to focus solely on traffic management within the state.
The flier stated:
“From now on, no LASTMA officials should detain any commercial or private driver. LASTMA’s responsibility is to oversee traffic, not to detain anyone… If at any point LASTMA officers try to detain you or forcefully enter your vehicle, don’t argue. Simply let them in and dial these numbers: 08129928600 and 08129928550.”
However, Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the governor, swiftly responded to Yohaig NG, labelling the report as ‘fake news’.
Editorial:
The rapid spread of misinformation, especially on platforms like social media, poses a significant challenge in today’s digital age. The recent false claims regarding LASTMA’s operations in Lagos State highlight the dangers of such unfounded reports. The public must rely on credible sources and for authorities to address such issues promptly.
LASTMA plays a pivotal role in managing the bustling traffic of Lagos, ensuring smooth flow and adherence to traffic rules. Any misinformation regarding their operations can lead to confusion, non-compliance, and even potential confrontations between officials and the public.
We commend the Lagos State government for its swift response in debunking the false claims. Government agencies need to maintain open communication channels with the public to address concerns and clarify any misconceptions. In a society where information travels faster than ever, transparency and prompt communication are key to building trust and ensuring the smooth functioning of public services.
Did You Know?
- LASTMA was established in 2000 to manage and control traffic in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.
- Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 21 million people.
- Traffic congestion is a significant challenge in Lagos, making the role of LASTMA crucial for the city’s daily operations.
- Misinformation can spread rapidly on social media, with studies showing that false news travels six times faster than the truth on platforms like Twitter.
- The Lagos State government has implemented various initiatives to improve traffic flow, including the construction of flyovers, bridges, and road expansions.