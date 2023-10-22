Laspa Explains Reasons For Clamping Vehicles At Surulere Business Venues

The Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has addressed the concerns raised in a recent video that went viral, showing vehicles clamped in front of commercial establishments on Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere.
The video, which lasted for two minutes and 19 seconds, featured a voice questioning LASPA’s decision to clamp vehicles parked at business premises, suggesting that the vehicles could belong to customers or property owners. Establishments such as SLOT, King’s Plaza, and FCMB were highlighted in the video.
In response, LASPA stated its General Manager, Adebisi Adelabu. The statement clarified that the vehicles in question belonged to property occupants who had ignored the parking levy demand notices for 2023, which were issued as early as June 2023.
Adelabu further mentioned that a warning sign, indicating potential clamping or towing due to non-compliance with the demand notice, was prominently displayed on the property walls.
The GM stated that vehicles are only clamped until the levies are settled or until the vehicle owner provides a commitment letter to LASPA, ensuring payment. The agency urged the public to refrain from spreading false information and assured that its actions are in line with the state’s parking regulations.
Editorial:
Parking regulations and their enforcement are crucial for maintaining order and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in urban areas.
The recent incident in Surulere, as highlighted by the viral video, brings to the forefront the challenges faced by regulatory bodies like LASPA. At Yohaig NG, we believe that while authorities need to enforce regulations, clear communication between the agency and the public is equally vital.
The uproar caused by the video underscores the need for transparency in the actions taken by regulatory bodies. While LASPA’s reasons for clamping the vehicles seem justified, the incident serves as a reminder that public awareness and understanding of such regulations are crucial.
Agencies must engage with the public proactively, ensuring that rules are not only enforced but are also well-understood.
In a rapidly urbanising environment like Lagos, parking challenges will only intensify. It’s essential for both the public and regulatory bodies to work collaboratively, ensuring that the city remains orderly and navigable for all.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State, with its bustling urban centres, faces significant challenges related to traffic and parking management.
- LASPA was established to address parking challenges and ensure that vehicles are parked in designated areas, reducing traffic congestion.
- Modern cities worldwide are adopting tech-driven solutions, like smart parking systems, to address parking challenges efficiently.
- Proper parking management can significantly reduce traffic congestion, leading to smoother commutes and reduced travel times.
- Public awareness campaigns can play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with parking regulations and reducing conflicts.