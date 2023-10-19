Makinde Greenlights Promotions for Over 7,000 Oyo State Workers

Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, has given his approval for the promotion of all civil and public servants whose promotions were due in 2022. This decision follows the administration’s conduct of the 2017-2022 promotion exercises. Specifically, for 2022, Makinde sanctioned the promotion of 7,276 civil servants.
This announcement was made by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan during the Executive Council meeting. Oyelade emphasised that this move aligns with the government’s consistent focus on workers’ welfare over the past four years.
The state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Musbau Babatunde, highlighted the Executive Council’s approval for the realignment of the 2023 supplementary budget. This adjustment is in response to the economic policy shifts, including subsidy removal and exchange rate unification, which have impacted macroeconomic fundamentals in the state.
The revised 2023 budget has been increased from N310,432,500,000.00 to N352,382,500,000.00 to reflect these changes.
Editorial:
Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to promote over 7,000 civil and public servants is a commendable move that underscores the importance of recognising and rewarding the dedication and hard work of public sector employees. Such gestures not only boost morale but also enhance productivity and commitment to public service.
However, while promotions are essential, it’s equally crucial to ensure that these are backed by adequate training and capacity-building initiatives. As the public sector evolves, employees need to be equipped with the skills and knowledge to navigate the changing landscape.
The realignment of the 2023 supplementary budget also highlights the dynamic nature of economic planning. Governments must remain agile and responsive to changing economic realities, ensuring that budgetary allocations align with the state’s priorities and the well-being of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Oyo State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance.
- Seyi Makinde assumed office as the Governor of Oyo State in May 2019.
- Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, is one of the largest cities in West Africa.
- The civil service plays a crucial role in the administration and governance of Nigerian states.
- Oyo State’s economy is primarily based on agriculture, with crops like cocoa, cashew, and palm oil being major produce.