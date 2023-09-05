Missing FUNAAB Student Found and Hospitalised, Confirms Police

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that Solomon Destiny, a missing 200-level student from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has been found. He is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
The police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, expressed gratitude to the media for their role in spreading the news, which aided in locating the student.
Solomon was last seen at Ogboja village near the Oluwo-Osiele area of Abeokuta. The Students’ Union Government of FUNAAB had been alarmed about his disappearance.
The university’s Directorate of Public Relations also confirmed that they had reported the incident to relevant security agencies.
Editorial
The discovery of Solomon Destiny, a missing student from FUNAAB, brings a sigh of relief but also raises serious questions about student safety on and off campus.
While it is commendable that the police and the university took swift action, the incident highlights the need for more robust security measures to protect students.
The role of the media in aiding the search also underscores the importance of community involvement in ensuring safety.
Educational institutions and law enforcement agencies must collaborate more closely to prevent such incidents.
Enhanced security protocols, regular safety drills, and community awareness programs can go a long way in ensuring the safety of students.
Did You Know?
- The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) was established on January 1, 1988.
- Ogun State, where FUNAAB is located, is one of Nigeria’s 36 states and was created on February 3, 1976.
- Student safety has been a growing concern in Nigeria, with several kidnappings and disappearances reported in recent years.
- The role of Students’ Union Governments in Nigerian universities is often pivotal in raising awareness about issues affecting students.
- The media’s role in solving crimes and finding missing persons has been increasingly recognized, leading to collaborations with law enforcement agencies.